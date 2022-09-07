Tolman High senior center Antonio Contreras, who earned Third-Team All-Division honors last year, is one of the Tigers’ captains and a player to watch this year. Contreras and the Tigers will take on neighboring rival St. Raphael Academy on Friday at 7 p.m. in their non-league opener at Pariseau Field.
PAWTUCKET – Even though there are only three returning starters who played on both sides of the ball, the numbers are high on this season’s Tolman High football team, which has nearly 65 players on its roster.
Tolman head coach Jason DeLawrence said that now that “COVID is basically done, a lot of kids wanted to come out and play football.”
“It feels so good not having to worry about quarantine,” he said. “This was the first offseason in a while that felt like football.”
With the new-look division realignments, the Tigers, who were in Division II last year, are now down in Division III-A. The only familiar foe in this new subdivision is defending D-II champion Classical, which defeated the Tigers twice last season, including in the D-II semifinals in Providence.
“We should be a solid team,” said DeLawrence, whose team last played in D-III in 2019 and reached the Super Bowl that season. “We are a little more athletic, but not nearly as big as we were.”
Also playing in this division are Chariho, Coventry, Lincoln, Middletown, Toll Gate, and the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles Academy co-op team.
It took a while last season to find the right combination on offense, DeLawrence said, and it could probably be the same story this year.
A month into last season, with his team off to a 1-3 start, DeLawrence took his tight end, Aaron Carrion, and moved him to quarterback. Things soon came together, and the Tigers won three straight games late in the season to reach the semifinals.
Since Carrion and a number of his teammates have graduated, the Tigers will have a new quarterback, and two players are battling for the job, junior Mariano Lopez and sophomore Evan Ogaldez, who both got reps during last Friday’s two-quarter Injury Fund game against Davies in Cumberland.
As for his returning starters, DeLawrence highlighted junior guard/tackle Guy Bamba and senior center Antonio Contreras. DeLawrence said his lines and receivers are solid.
A running back who transferred from St. Raphael Academy is senior Maurice Hill. Not quite ready last season, but exploding on the scene this year, is junior wide receiver Joey DaCruz, now a junior, and another receiver DeLawrence highlighted is senior Eric Brown.
In terms of captains, DeLawrence has four in Bamba, Contreras, and seniors Tridell Sharpe and Jaydel Hall. And as for his coaching staff, DeLawrence has mostly everyone back, but he’s taking a step back on offense, so he has a new offensive coordinator in Vern Crawford.
“I just want to get the season going,” he added. “I think defensively we will be a really difficult team to score on. Offensively, we hope to get better throughout the season, but we should be solid. And if we can make the playoffs, anything is possible.”
The Tigers’ Division III-A opener will be Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. against Chariho at Pariseau Field, but before that game, they will start the season the same way they usually do each year, facing non-league crosstown rival St. Raphael Academy on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pariseau Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.