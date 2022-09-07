Antonio Contreras at center
Tolman High senior center Antonio Contreras, who earned Third-Team All-Division honors last year, is one of the Tigers’ captains and a player to watch this year. Contreras and the Tigers will take on neighboring rival St. Raphael Academy on Friday at 7 p.m. in their non-league opener at Pariseau Field.

PAWTUCKET – Even though there are only three returning starters who played on both sides of the ball, the numbers are high on this season’s Tolman High football team, which has nearly 65 players on its roster.

Tolman head coach Jason DeLawrence said that now that “COVID is basically done, a lot of kids wanted to come out and play football.”

