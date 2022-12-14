PAWTUCKET – After enduring a winless Division I season last winter, the St. Raphael Academy girls’ basketball team came out on top of the Donaldson-Lynch Memorial Basketball Tournament last Saturday night by defeating the tourney’s defending champion, the Tolman/Shea co-op team, 43-32, at the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket.

Last season, Tolman/Shea, which captured the Division III championship, ended SRA’s bid to claim its fifth straight tournament title, but the Saints, who played last Saturday’s game with a limited number of players on their bench, came back to defeat their crosstown rival.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.