CUMBERLAND – Aidan Baker is not your ordinary 14 year-old teenager. The Cumberland native has always been determined to show others how hard work and kindness can lead to success through sports. And his newest goal is to spread this message, but between the ropes.
Baker has always been an active kid, partaking in multiple sports over the years, including football, gymnastics, wrestling, and stock car racing, and as a racer, he has won four Division I National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Championships and four Wally titles for his excellence in the sport.
He has not just excelled as an athlete, but also as a leader, becoming the captain of the North Cumberland Middle School wrestling team that captured the Division II championship this past winter.
This past year, Baker decided to try his hand at boxing, and he has dedicated himself to becoming the most fierce up-and-comer within the New England region.
“I remember watching the (Conor) McGregor and (Floyd) Mayweather match and being so mesmerized,” said Baker. “Everyone at the viewing party on my block was doing other things while I watched the whole thing and felt so invested. That’s when I knew I wanted to box.”
Baker’s first amateur match took place on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Southern New England Golden Gloves Tournament in Fall River, Mass., and it would prove to be an impressive outing. In a special Junior Olympic bout, he defeated Aiden Barry of Newport Boxfit in a split decision, and working his corner that day was his trainer, Shelly Vincent.
Vincent is one of the best pro boxers to ever come out of New England. She is a former three-time world champion and has stepped into the ring for main event fights at Madison Square Garden. Her current record is 27-2, and she plans on returning to the ring soon.
Last year, Vincent decided to team with the Striking Beauties Boxing and Fitness Studio in North Attleboro, Mass. to begin her own boxing club, Shelito’s Way. Striking Beauties was founded by Dena Paolino in 2008 to provide an environment and studio for women of all ages and their love of boxing. Since opening the club, she has inspired and trained children and adults alike in the art.
“He has god-given talent and is just a natural at boxing,” explained Vincent. “Aidan is the perfect kid and athlete. He gives 110 percent and is always full of energy. He is becoming a role model for others.”
Growing up, Baker looked up to Vincent as a role model. He and his dad would attend Vincent’s fights, always rooting her on. As a result, they would become friends, but more importantly, family.
“It is a big family here at the gym,” stated Vincent. “We always help each other out and motivate one another. They inspire me to be my best so they can be theirs.”
Baker is fully committed to improving on his skills, not just in the ring, but outside as well. When he is not in the ring, he is watching films of himself and others to see what he can improve on. Shadow boxing is a big part of his training that helps him see what he is and isn’t doing. He is always doing something to help him improve as an athlete, including constantly working out.
“I practice how I would fight,” stated Baker. “I always try to teach myself something. Preparing and timing certain things while practicing definitely helps me out. I definitely learn a lot when I study what I need to improve on.”
Baker would also like to offer advice to people who may enter the sport.
“Don’t be over your head,” expressed Baker. “Take criticism; that’s how you are going to get better. Work hard and always give it your all. Take advantage of each opportunity. Your only shot might be your last.”
Baker is excited to see where his future in boxing leads him. He is looking forward to facing off against tough competitors, improving as an athlete, and making everyone around him proud.
