CUMBERLAND – Before the state’s top division for high school football turned into a four-team group after the 2021 season, only one public school team had made five straight trips to the Division I playoffs.
But despite that accomplishment, which includes multiple trips to the D-I semifinals, as well as reaching last season’s D-II quarterfinals with a 4-2 record and returning a lot of key players from that team, Cumberland seems to be absent in the conversation regarding the teams to watch in D-II this season.
“We’re one of the few teams in the state to get to the playoffs for six straight years,” said Cumberland head coach Josh Lima. “But it seems like every year, Cumberland never gets the respect that I think we deserve. We’ve been pretty consistent, and every single year, we’ve been among the top five, six, or seven (teams) in the state. But every year, the conversation has been like, ‘This team is going to be really good. That team is going to be really good. I don’t know about Cumberland. They have to rebuild.’”
Yes, the Clippers took some hits in graduation and lost two First-Team All-State players, including Patrick Conserve, who is a rookie defensive lineman for the University of Rhode Island, and five All-Division selections.
“But the one thing about our program is that we get our young guys ready to play early, so that they’re ready as sophomores and juniors,” noted Lima, who has 77 players on this year’s roster, “and we’re pretty balanced across the board. We kind of pride ourselves as a program that for 10 years now, we haven’t really hit a dip. Again, we’ve been pretty consistent, and I think that’s due to the fact that we’ve been getting all these young guys ready to play.”
Led by senior tailback/linebacker Andrew Ray and junior quarterback/defensive back Evan Spencer, who were Second-Team All-State selections last season, and several players who enjoyed superb preseason camps, the Clippers have their sights set on another successful season that ends with yet another trip to the postseason and a chance to prove some of their naysayers wrong.
“Somehow, someway, every year, we’re right there in the mix, but it’s funny because I feel like no one ever puts us up there,” added Lima. “One team hasn’t beaten us in six years, but people have put that team ahead of us already. And I think that’s great. For our staff and our players, it’s a chip on their shoulder. We enjoy it and we’ll use that as fire for us.”
Big things are expected this season from Ray, who ran for 1,009 yards on 164 carries, caught 21 passes for another 251 yards, and scored 15 touchdowns, and Spencer, who in eight games, threw for 847 yards and eight touchdowns on 51-of-88 passing, had a quarterback percentage of 101.8, and ran for 684 yards and six more TDs on 82 carries.
“Those guys are studs,” ssaid Lima. “You’re in a really good position when you still have your quarterback and running back, and you’re in an even better position when they’re both All-Staters. I tell these guys all the time, “I’ll put those two up against any duo in the state.’ They’re great kids, they’re great leaders, they work their tails off, and they lead by example.”
The Clippers’ senior captains are Ray, Spencer, senior tight end/linebackers Alex Henderson and Andrew Brennan, and senior lineman Ronnie Peters, and another key returnee is junior wide receiver and defensive back Andrew Nocera, who was third on the team in receiving and fourth in rushing last season and earned Second-Team All-Division honors.
“He’s had an unbelievable summer,” said Lima. “He’s a great athlete, and this summer, he just took it to another level. I think he’s going to really open eyes this year as to how good of an athlete he is on both sides of the ball.”
Offensively, the Clippers boast three more quality running backs in sophomore Ty Troiano, who was fifth on the team in running last year, junior Ryan Snodgrass, and freshman Manny Reyes, and at wide receiver, Spencer has some weapons in Brennan, Nocera, Troiano, senior Alex Gaynor, junior Marcus Gomes, and freshman Ethan Delgado-Rolland.
After two weeks of preseason workouts, the top group of linemen has been made up of seniors Brady Gaulin, Aiden Fitzgerald, Ayden Goldstein, Ethan Delgado, and Peters and promising sophomore E.J. DaSilva, and Henderson can also play on the offensive line if needed.
Most of them will also see time on defense, as will the Clippers’ running backs and receivers. Snodgrass and Gaynor could be two players to watch at linebacker.
“We’ve seen this summer and in practice that guys are stepping up and competing,” said Lima. “A lot of these guys were on the scout team last year and got their butts kicked around a little bit, but they’re now ready for bigger roles and they’re doing a really good job with them.”
A big addition is junior Sean Taylor, who is a standout on the Clippers’ hockey and lacrosse teams and will see time as a wide receiver and defensive back, “and he’s had a great preseason,” reported Lima. “He’s a guy who’s going to do some very good things for us.”
Also back after a year’s absence from the program is senior Shane Raposo. Best known for his excellence on the wrestling team – he took third place in the 220-pound weight class at the state meet – Raposo “is also having a great summer” and should help the Clippers up front on defense, added Lima.
Lima, who is in his 10th season as the Clippers’ head coach and 17th in the high school coaching ranks – his career began when he was 20 and an assistant at Portsmouth – has seen his share of realignments in the RIIL, and last season, he was impressed with the new-look Division II, which contained 14 teams and several that were longtime residents in D-I.
“This Division II is not the old school Division II,” added Lima. “It’s loaded. We witnessed it last year, and everyone says it was the most competitive division in the state. In the final weekend of the (regular) season, there were still teams who were battling for positions (in the playoffs), and quite a few who could have got in or dropped out on the II-A and II-B sides, all depending on how things worked out.”
“I think that shows right there that it’s working, it’s competitive, and I think it’s really good for Rhode Island football,” he added. “This puts most of the public schools and the small private (schools) in a really good position to compete and have a legit shot at competing every single week.”
The Clippers, who will face neighboring Lincoln in a two-quarter Injury Fund game on Friday at 6 p.m. at Pawtucket’s Max Read Field, will host Somerset/Berkley, a southeastern Massachusetts team that competes in the MIAA’s South Coast Conference, in their non-league opener at Tucker Field on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.
The Clippers will then kick off their Division II-A schedule by hosting East Greenwich on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m., and the rest of their division schedule will again contain (in order) East Providence, Burrillville, defending D-II champion St. Raphael Academy, Cranston West, and Mount Pleasant. On Friday, Oct. 20, Cumberland will also host a D-I team, North Kingstown.
“We looked at our schedule and any of our games could be a win or a loss,” said Lima. “We approach it as, ‘Yeah, we’re going to win all these games,’ but it’s a very, very competitive league. But we enjoy it; our kids love it, and it’s fun to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.