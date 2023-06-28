The players and coaches on Barone Orthodontics, which captured the North Providence Little League’s Major Division championship last Wednesday night at Romano Field, are, in front from left, Michael Coro and Domenic Biancol in second row, Jonathan Mrozewicz and Parker Raymond, in third row, Eli Rodriguez, David Kraft, Maximo Salabert, Stephen Annaldo, Ryan Puhacz, Sonny Pignatelli, and Anthony Iavavone; in back, coaches David Pignatelli, Jamie Mrozewicz, Eric Puhacz, and Jerry Coro and manager Dom Pontarelli.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Barone Orthodontics captured the North Providence Little League’s Major Division championship last Wednesday night at Romano Field by defeating the defending champion, Senator Ciccone, 7-2, in the deciding game of their best-of-three title series.
Barone, which was the second seed in the playoffs and ends its exceptional season with a 15-5 record, was sparked by Ryan Puhacz, who pitched a two-hitter that saw him deliver just 80 pitches, strike out 10 batters and allow one walk and no earned runs.
Tied at 1-1, Barone broke the game open with a four-run rally in the bottom of the third inning and saw Eli Rodriguez highlight that rally with a two-run double. Two innings later, Rodriguez drove in two more runs with a base hit.
Offensively, Barone also saw Michael Coro collect two hits and score twice and Sonny Pignatelli cross the plate twice.
Ciccone, which ends its season with an 11-11 record and was trying to win its eighth championship in the last 14 years as the playoffs’ fourth seed, was led by Mark Picerno Jr.’s two hits and two runs scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.