Barone Orthodontics wins NPLL title
Buy Now

The players and coaches on Barone Orthodontics, which captured the North Providence Little League’s Major Division championship last Wednesday night at Romano Field, are, in front from left, Michael Coro and Domenic Biancol in second row, Jonathan Mrozewicz and Parker Raymond, in third row, Eli Rodriguez, David Kraft, Maximo Salabert, Stephen Annaldo, Ryan Puhacz, Sonny Pignatelli, and Anthony Iavavone; in back, coaches David Pignatelli, Jamie Mrozewicz, Eric Puhacz, and Jerry Coro and manager Dom Pontarelli.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Barone Orthodontics captured the North Providence Little League’s Major Division championship last Wednesday night at Romano Field by defeating the defending champion, Senator Ciccone, 7-2, in the deciding game of their best-of-three title series.

Barone, which was the second seed in the playoffs and ends its exceptional season with a 15-5 record, was sparked by Ryan Puhacz, who pitched a two-hitter that saw him deliver just 80 pitches, strike out 10 batters and allow one walk and no earned runs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.