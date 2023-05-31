NORTH PROVIDENCE – First-place Barone Orthodontics took a half-game lead into the final week of the North Providence Little League’s regular season by picking up a 9-7 victory over Councilman Amoriggi last Wednesday and a 5-4 win over Senator Ciccone two nights later at Romano Field.
Barone, which entered Tuesday night’s action with a 9-3 record, took a thriller from Amoriggi that saw Stephen Annaldo’s two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning snap a 7-7 tie.
Michael Coro picked up the win in relief by striking out five batters, and he also collected two hits and drove in as many runs at the plate. David Kraft also scored two runs for the winners.
Amoriggi was led by Eric Ethier’s four hits and three runs scored; Giovanni Mercurio added two hits, scored twice, and knocked in two runs, and Gavin Gurarino had two hits and three RBIs.
In Barone’s victory over Ciccone, Coro had two hits and scored a pair of runs and Ryan Puhacz also crossed the plate twice, and Noah Lugo drove in two runs to lead Ciccone.
Entering this week in second place with a 9-4 record was Seaberg Construction, which kicked off last week by rolling past Chuck Pollock, 20-10, and followed that win with a 2-0 triumph over Mayor Lombardi.
Among the players who had big nights at the plate for Seaberg in its win over Chuck Pollock were Kris Pacific (two hits, four runs scored, three RBIs), Gio Varan (two hits, four runs), Joey Nickerson (two hits, three runs, two RBIs), Cameron Cimini (two hits, three runs, two RBIs). Damian Restrepo (two runs, two RBIs), and Aaron Burke (two RBIs).
For Chuck Pollock, Mark Mangiarelli, Nate Sheehan, and Carlos Baez each scored twice.
Seaberg’s win over Lombardi saw Pacific not only pick up the win by striking out 15 batters and only allowing two hits in 5 1/3 innings of work, but also collecting two hits at the plate. Varan earned a save by striking out two batters.
Ethan Taglianetti pitched a strong game for Lombardi, as he struck out 11 batters in 4 2/3 innings.
Lombardi, meanwhile, entered this week in third place with an 8-4 record, thanks to its 14-5 victory over Ciccone, and Amoriggi also defeated Chuck Pollock last week by a 10-6 score.
