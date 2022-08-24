Left, Darlington American second baseman Catalina Gomes, left, steps on second base for the out and gets ready to throw the ball to first, avoid a North Providence runner, and try to complete a double play during the top of the first inning of last Saturday’s morning Christopher Andreozzi Tournament pool play game at Slater Park’s Cosimini Field. North Providence, which posted a 2-0-1 record in pool play, won the game, 16-2. Right, Darlington American starting pitcher Jianny Correria delivers a fastball to the plate during last Saturday’s game. The semifinals will take place on Thursday night, and the championship game is Saturday at 10 a.m.
Darlington American starting pitcher Jianny Correria gets the ball from his catcher Mason Dias to tag out North Providence runner Gavin Adams, #10, at the plate for the final out of the first inning. North Providence batter is Matthew Rodriguez, #99.
PAWTUCKET – When the quarterfinals for the 22nd annual Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Baseball Tournament took place on Tuesday night at Slater Park’s Cosimini and Ruthowski Fields, the host team was not among the eight teams in action.
For the second straight season, the Darlington American Little League’s Minor Division ages 7-8 all-star team couldn’t make it out of pool play and reach this week’s playoff round, and last Saturday, the hosts slipped to 0-4 by suffering a 16-2 loss that morning to the reigning champion, North Providence, and a 12-7 defeat that afternoon to Woonsocket.
The top two seeds in this week’s playoff round are Barrington and North Providence, which both finished last week with 2-0-1 records and had played to a 7-7 tie in their tournament opener on Aug. 13. Barrington, which received the top seed, played last-seeded Bristol (1-1-1) in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, while 2nd-seeded North Providence took on 7th-seeded Rumford (1-1-1).
Also taking 2-1 pool play records into Tuesday’s action were 3rd-seeded Cumberland, which captured the tournament in 2018 and ’19, 4th-seeded Scituate-Foster, 5th-seeded Woonsocket, and 6th-seeded Portsmouth. Tuesday’s winners will face off in the semifinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and the championship game is Saturday at 10 a.m.
Last Saturday morning, a large crowd was on hand for Darlington’s four-inning game with NP, which produced three runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back. Mike Coro’s fielder’s choice grounder drove in Nate Sheehan with the first run, and Gavin Adams capped the rally with a single to left field to drive in Maverick Mailhot.
Down 3-0, Darlington was patient at the plate, Catalina Gomes led off with a walk, took second on a passed ball, and stole third. Two outs later, Emmanuel Cabral got hit by a pitch, and when he tried to steal second and drew a throw to that base, Gomes was able to score.
Cabral late scored Darlington’s second run on Mason Dias’ single to right, which turned out to be the hosts’ only hit of the game.
From there, North Providence scored five times in the second and fifth innings and three runs in the third off four Darlington pitchers. NP also saw starting pitcher Parker Raymond pitch the first two innings to pick up the win and relievers Isaiah Turnipseed and Coro each work an inning. Raymond struck out four batters, and Coro pitched a 1-2-3 inning that also saw him fan two.
All four of Darlington’s losses came to the top six seeds in the quarterfinals. Darlington opened the tournament with an 11-5 loss to Scituate/Foster and lost a close 15-14 game with Portsmouth.
In the other pool play games, North Providence defeated Elmwood, 9-6; Cumberland rolled past Elmwood, 10-0, and Woonsocket, 13-3; Barrington topped Scituate-Foster, 9-1, and Rumford, 11-1, and Scituate-Foster nipped Smithfield, 6-5.
Bristol also beat Cumberland, 5-4, and played Rumford to a 9-9 tie; Smithfield defeated Portsmouth, 13-9; Woonsocket topped Bristol, 12-9; Rumford defeated Smithfield, 9-4, and Portsmouth held on to top Elmwood, 8-7.
