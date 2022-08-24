PAWTUCKET – When the quarterfinals for the 22nd annual Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Baseball Tournament took place on Tuesday night at Slater Park’s Cosimini and Ruthowski Fields, the host team was not among the eight teams in action.

For the second straight season, the Darlington American Little League’s Minor Division ages 7-8 all-star team couldn’t make it out of pool play and reach this week’s playoff round, and last Saturday, the hosts slipped to 0-4 by suffering a 16-2 loss that morning to the reigning champion, North Providence, and a 12-7 defeat that afternoon to Woonsocket.

