PAWTUCKET – August is always a special time at Slater Park when the Darlington American Little League hosts its annual baseball tournament for players ages seven and eight in the memory of Christopher Andreozzi.
The tournament kicked off its 23rd annual event with an opening ceremony last Saturday morning and continued it with games, raffles, photos, and food.
DALL treasurer and tournament director P.J. Shea said that the league starts planning this tournament in November and December and works with the city of Pawtucket to use the fields at Slater Park.
It’s the only tournament of its kind in Rhode Island for players in this age division, and while the league has hosted this tournament since 1996, the event took on a whole new meaning in 1999 when it became the Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Tournament.
On June 8, 1999, Christopher Andreozzi, a Pawtucket native, died in a work accident at the age of 20. He grew up playing baseball in the league and continued his career at St. Raphael Academy.
The league reached out to Chris’s father, Joe, about honoring his son and renaming the tournament. So each year, Joe, along with Chris’ mom, Denise, and her husband, Dean Hanson, attend the opening ceremonies at Slater Park to be part of the tournament.
The tournament continues to be successful, teaching young kids how to play the game of baseball while being competitive. This year’s event had an uptick in teams with 14 from across the state, and Exeter/West Greenwich, Cranston Western, and Johnston entered the tournament for the first time.
All 14 teams played pool play games last Saturday on the Cosimini, Ruthowski, and Horan fields. This is a two-week tournament, and on Aug. 15, the top eight teams will play in the quarterfinals.
The best game last Saturday saw the home team, Pawtucket, hold off Rumford, 13-12. Barrington and Smithfield also battled to a 9-9 tie, but the other five games ended with lopsided scores.
In one of those games, Lincoln, which was coming off repeating as the Summer Slam Tournament champions in Rehoboth, Mass., downed two-time champion North Providence, 15-5. Woonsocket also shut out Exeter/West Greenwich, 9-0; Scituate-Foster defeated Portsmouth, 14-3; Cranston Western beat Cumberland, 15-3, and Johnston topped King Philip, 12-2.
Darlington is now partnered with Pineview to be an all-Pawtucket team, as the leagues did on the Major Division level during the District II tournament. Tony Goncalves is the Pawtucket manager.
In Pawtucket’s victory, the hosts took a 3-1 lead after an inning of play, thanks to Declan McCarthy’s two-run double to left. Starting pitcher Vincent Ceceri also did a fine job for Pawtucket in his three innings of work.
Pool play was expected to continue on Tuesday night, with Woonsocket facing Scituate-Foster and Lincoln playing Rumford. Tonight, Johnston will play North Providence at 5:30 p.m. at Ruthowski Field; Smithfield will battle EWG at 6 p.m. at Horan Field, and Pawtucket will take on Portsmouth at 6 p.m. at Cosimini Field.
The action continues on Thursday, with Cranston Western and Barrington playing each other at 5:30 p.m. at Ruthowski and Cumberland opposing King Philip at 6 p.m. at Cosimini.
On Saturday at 10 a.m., pool play will conclude when Darlington contests King Philip at Cosimini, Rumford plays Scituate-Foster at Horan, and Woonsocket faces Cumberland at Ruthowski.
At 12:30 p.m., Cranston Western will take on North Providence at Cosimini and Barrington will play EWG at Ruthowski, and at 3 p.m., Johnston will face Lincoln at Cosimini and Smithfeld will play Portsmouth at Ruthowski.
Each team is made up of 11-13 players, and the rules of the game fit the young style of play. Shea said the point is to cultivate a love of baseball, not to dismay the young players. Some of these players may play in the same league, while for others, it’s their first time seeing live pitching.
Tournament t-shirts are presented to the players each year, with a different color, and listed on the back are the teams with every player’s name. This year, the t-shirts are blue.
