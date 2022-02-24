COVENTRY -- Smithfield High senior Roupen Bastajian and Scituate High sophomore Gabriel Bouyssou took first place in their weight classes to lead their teams at last Saturday's 25-team RIIL Division II & III Sectionals at Coventry High.
The Sentinels, who concluded their D-II dual-meet schedule with a 6-5 record, finished in a tie for eighth place with South Kingstown with 91 points, saw Bastajian win the 170-pound championship by winning all four of his matches. Bastajian delivered two first-round pins, and in his title match, he shut out Narragansett's Connor Winfield, 5-0.
Bouyssou, who claimed the 132-pound state title last year, only had to wrestle three times to capture the 138-pound title. He pinned two of his opponents, including Johnston's Jared Trotter in 81 seconds in their title match, and he won his other match by technical fall, 16-1.
Smithfield also saw senior Austin Isaacs place third in the 152-pound class by posting a 4-1 record that included back-to-back 2-1 victories in his final two matches in the consolation round. Also finishing in the top eight for Smithfield was senior Josh Urcan (5th place, 220 pounds) and freshmen Joe Saia (6th, 195), Alex Borzell (7th, 126), and Jayson Frias (8th, 120).
The third-year Spartans, who ended their D-II schedule with a 5-6 record, also received 7th-place finishes from junior Harrison Peters (120) and freshmen Daisey Hawkins (106) and Adrienne Franco (285), and sophomore Shawn Cole also finished eighth at 145 pounds.
The Sentinels, Spartans, and Ponaganset, which wrapped up its D-I season with an 8-3 record, will be in action at this week's two-day RIIL Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house. The tourney will begin on Friday at 5 p.m., and the finals are slated for Saturday at 6 p.m.
