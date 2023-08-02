Left, players of all ages will head to Slater Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, and compete in the Youth 12-and-Under, Adult Fun, and Competitive divisions at the 19th annual Edd Pedro “Fight for a Cure” Wiffle Ball Tournament. The proceeds from the popular event, which will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., will again benefit the Arthritis Foundation. Above, winning the Competitive Division championship, and showing off the raffle prizes they won, at last year’s tournament was the team of, from left, Anthony Bisbano, left, Brenden Whalen, second from right, and Alan Briggs, right. Presenting them with their team trophy was the event’s founder and director, Edd Pedro, second from left.
Winning the Competitive Division championship, and showing off the raffle prizes they won, at last summer's Edd Pedro "Fight for a Cure" Wiffle Ball Tournament was the team of, from left, Anthony Bisbano, left, Brenden Whalen, second from right, and Alan Briggs, right. Presenting them with their team trophy was the tournament's organizer, Edd Pedro, second from left.
PAWTUCKET – Time flies when you’re having fun, and next year, a very fun time that takes place every August in Slater Park, the Edd Pedro “Fight for a Cure” Wiffle Ball Tournament, will celebrate its 20th annual event.
It’s a neat milestone, but here’s an impressive one that quietly occurred at last year’s popular event – the tournament raised nearly $24,000 for the Arthritis Foundation, stretching its nearly two-decade total past the $500,000 mark.
“That wasn’t even a thought way back when,” said Pedro. “A half million dollars? It’s crazy.”
Yes, being around for nearly 20 years has also been crazy, leaving Pedro to ask “how did it go on for so long and go by so fast?” Nevertheless, he’s been counting down the days until the first pitch of his tourney, which will take place on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pedro took a few minutes last Friday afternoon to talk about this year’s tournament, which he created when his three-year-old daughter, Kelsey, was diagnosed with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis – a form of arthritis in children that results in joint pain and swelling – and successfully treated for it.
“And Kelsey’s doing great,” added Pedro. “She graduated from college and she’s actually going back to school in an accelerated nursing program.”
As a way of giving thanks to the help he received from the Arthritis Foundation, Pedro created the tournament, which in no time, grew from a handful of teams to as many as 40. The proceeds from the tourney go directly to the Arthritis Foundation and its quest to help find a cure for juvenile arthritis.
As of Friday afternoon, Pedro had 25 teams signed up for the Youth 12-and-Under, Adult Fun, and Competitive divisions – with plenty of room for interested teams in all three divisions – and while the action on the field is worth checking out, so is the tournament’s highly anticipated mega-raffle, which contains more than 150 prizes.
And for sports memorabilia collectors, the mega-raffle is the piece de resistance. Expect Boston fans to go all out to win prizes such as an extra large New England Patriots collage signed by more than 30 former players, an autographed jersey of Boston Bruins Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque, an autographed baseball of Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame left fielder Carl Yastrzemski, and an autographed cleat of former New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri.
Also among the top autographed prizes are a large autographed picture of Hall of Fame basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and a framed Masters flag signed by golf great Jack Nicklaus, while among the non-autographed items are two tickets to a New England Patriots game, a foursome for Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown, a 50-inch flat screen television, and the popular mega-wine liquor basket.
There’s also a regular raffle that includes gift cards, wine baskets, toys, and some smaller autographed items. Pedro noted that he’s still looking for prizes to add to his raffles, as well as volunteers to help him and his staff that Saturday and Sunday, especially those who are looking to fill community service hours.
In addition to the games and the raffles, there will be a food truck, music, carnival games, and a home run derby.
Visit www.wiffleman.com or send an email Edd Pedro at edd@wiffleman.com to register a team for the tournament, become a sponsor for the event, serve as a volunteer, or for more information.
