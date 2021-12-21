PROVIDENCE – Cumberland’s Andre Bibeault, who was a two-time captain for the University of Rhode Island football team, is this season’s recipient of the Providence Gridiron Club’s “Home State Hero” Award, which is presented to a former Rhode Island high school football player who excels for an in-state college football program.
A 2016 graduate of Cumberland High who was an All-State lineman for the Clippers, Bibeault played on the Rams’ defensive line and totaled 30 tackles and 3½ sacks.
He also named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Special Teams Player of the Week, when in a win over Delaware, he blocked a punt that set up the game-winning score.
In 2019, he enjoyed another superb season that saw him record 43 tackles (15 for a loss), a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, and in 2018, he had 40 tackles and 4½ sacks.
“A.J. is perhaps the best leader that I have had here at Rhody in my eight years as the head Coach,” URI head coach Jim Fleming noted in a press release. “A.J. was recruited on a half-scholarship, and through hard work and persistence, he worked his way to a full scholarship, becoming an impact player and team leader while doing so.”
“His energy and leadership skills set a standard for the entire team,” Fleming continued. “He is a selfless individual who played the game as hard as he could. If you could build a team of A.J.’s, you would have a winner. He is very deserving of this award and a true example of a Rhode Island Home State Hero.”
