Davies senior tailback Kanz Giwa, left, is tackled at midfield for a five-yard loss as North Providence junior defensive lineman Henri Masengelo, #78, and junior linebacker Emmanuel Lijofi, #55, take him to the turf midway through the third quarter of last Saturday afternoon’s Division IV football game at Serio Field. The Patriots defeated the Cougars, 16-6.
North Providence senior tailback Wahabu Kamara, #3, gets ready to race into the end zone for a touchdown as he is pursued by Davies senior defensive back Antonio Cabral, left, sophomore linebacker Davian Lopes, #53, and junior linebacker Aiden Cote, right, three minutes into the fourth quarter of last Saturday afternoon’s Division IV game. The Patriots defeated the Cougars, 16-6.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High football team kept the ball on offense for nearly 28 1/2 minutes of its Division IV football game against Davies Tech last Saturday afternoon and saw its defense hold an opponent to under 190 yards for the fourth time this season.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, two big plays by Davies junior Danny Rose ended up foiling NP’s bid for a hard-fought victory.
The versatile standout broke free for a 73-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter and returned an interception 74 yards for another TD with 5:29 left in the third quarter to help lead the Patriots to a 16-6 win and keep them in the hunt for the regular-season title.
The fourth-year Patriots, who served as the home team in this showdown on the Cougars’ Serio Field, improved to 4-1 with the victory to stay a half-game behind the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team (5-1) and a full game behind Smithfield (5-0) in the standings.
The Cougars, meanwhile, fell to 1-4, “and we’ve been in every game this season, with the exception of Central Falls,” said NP head coach Mike Tuorto, referring to his team’s 35-6 loss to the co-op team in the second week of the season. “We said we wanted to go out and compete week in and week out, and we’re doing that, but we have to come out on the right side of these games.”
Amazingly, both teams produced the same number of yards (177) and turned the ball over twice, but while the Patriots struggled with penalties in the first quarter and ended up with seven for 60 yards, the Cougars got flagged 11 times for 70 yards, and 10 of their penalties came when they had the ball.
“The offense moved the ball very well today,” said Tuorto. “But we keep on shooting ourselves in the foot. We had a lot of penalties and we can’t be undisciplined. We just have to play better and limit our mistakes.”
Another interesting tidbit from this game: NP brought the ball inside the Patriots’ 33-yard line on six occasions, while Davies cracked NP’s 33 only twice, both times in the first half and the second resulting in Rose’s TD run down the middle of the field with 6:42 left in the first half.
Down 8-0, the Cougars nearly answered back with a drive that saw them march from their 40 to the Patriots’ 17 on nine plays. But an illegal procedure penalty and intentional grounding penalty pushed them outside the 30, and the drive ended when NP junior quarterback Ben Borkman got sacked for a six-yard loss.
With 33 seconds to go in the half, the hosts got the ball back on a botched punt by Davies that lost seven yards and gave NP the ball on the Patriots’ 18. But an illegal procedure penalty pushed the Cougars back five yards, and that came back to bite them, because when senior kicker Wahabu Kamara tried to kick a 42-yard field goal on the half’s final play, his kick fell short of the crossbar by five yards.
The Cougars finally got on the board on an 8-yard touchdown run by Kamara 2:55 into the final quarter. Kamara, who two plays earlier, picked up 20 yards on a carry, ended the game with 79 yards on 10 carries, while sophomore tailback Mike Allard added 68 yards on 18 handoffs.
Borkman, meanwhile, was forced to exit the contest midway through the third quarter with an undisclosed injury. He was replaced by freshman backup Jayden Allard, who hit senior Miguel Santana with a 21-yard pass in the Cougars’ final drive.
The Cougars will be back in action on Saturday at noon with their matchup against the Juanita Sanchez/PCD co-op squad at Conley Stadium. The following Friday at 6 p.m., they will host Tiverton in only their third night game of the season.
