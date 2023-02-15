Representing Birchwood Middle School at the RIPCOA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday, Feb. 4, at North Kingstown High were, from left, head coach Rob Bello, Aidan O’Brien, Brayden McKay, Jaden Nebot, Shyheim Russell, Charles Ford, Ella Neishel, and Marcelino Carvalho. Ford won the state championship in the 100-pound class, and Russell was the state runner-up in the 82-pound class.
NORTH KINGSTOWN – Birchwood Middle School student Charles Ford became a state champion in the 100-pound weight class at the RIPCOA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, Feb. 4, at North Kingstown High, as Ford posted a 4-0 record that included a 16-second pin, a second-round pin, and two majority-decision victories, including a 10-2 win in his title match.
Birchwood, which finished in a tie for 12th place with Barrington out of 39 schools in the team standings, also saw Shyheim Russell place second in the 82-pound class. Russell won three of his four matches and pinned one opponent in 30 seconds and another in 57.
Also stepping onto the awards podium by placing in the top seven of the 165-pound weight class were Marcelino Carvalho, who took sixth place, and Jaden Nebot, who finished seventh. Both wrestlers won three matches: Nebot pinned all three of his opponents, including one in 47 seconds, and Carvalho pinned two wrestlers, one in 54.
Dante Viera, who wrestled at 106 pounds, also pinned two opponents, one of them in 21 seconds, and Nathan Soto, who wrestled at 140, pinned an opponent in 32 seconds.
Ricci Middle School’s top wrestler at the meet was Noah Gomes, who pinned two opponents in the 126-pound class.
In the RIPCOA Futures Championships that were held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Coventry High, Carvalho captured the 165-pound championship by pinning three opponents and topping another one by a 7-0 score. Carvalho delivered one of the quickest pins of the tournament by putting away his first opponent in just 10 seconds.
Also placing fifth in their weight classes were Josiah Mendes-Rojas at 75 pounds and Aidan O’Brien at 165. O’Brien won three matches and pinned his opponent in the third round of their title match, and Mendes-Rojas also pinned two wrestlers.
