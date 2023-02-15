Birchwood wrestlers at state meet
Buy Now

Representing Birchwood Middle School at the RIPCOA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday, Feb. 4, at North Kingstown High were, from left, head coach Rob Bello, Aidan O’Brien, Brayden McKay, Jaden Nebot, Shyheim Russell, Charles Ford, Ella Neishel, and Marcelino Carvalho. Ford won the state championship in the 100-pound class, and Russell was the state runner-up in the 82-pound class.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Birchwood Middle School student Charles Ford became a state champion in the 100-pound weight class at the RIPCOA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, Feb. 4, at North Kingstown High, as Ford posted a 4-0 record that included a 16-second pin, a second-round pin, and two majority-decision victories, including a 10-2 win in his title match.

Birchwood, which finished in a tie for 12th place with Barrington out of 39 schools in the team standings, also saw Shyheim Russell place second in the 82-pound class. Russell won three of his four matches and pinned one opponent in 30 seconds and another in 57.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.