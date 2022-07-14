LINCOLN – The Lincoln-based Blackstone Valley Blazers’ travel softball program will hold tryouts for its U8, U10, U12, and U14 teams on Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 28, at Saylesville Elementary School’s Sullivan Field.
On July 27, the U8 team will conduct its tryouts at 6 p.m. and the U10 team will take the field an hour later. On July 28, the U12 ballclub will hold its tryouts at 6 p.m., and the U14 squad will work out at 7 p.m.
For more information, email Bruce Whitehead at bwhitehead6@cox.net or visit the program’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.