WOONSOCKET – The Blackstone Valley Umpires Association is seeking baseball and softball umpires for the 2022 season.
New umpires are welcome and no experience is needed – training will be provided and clinics will begin next month.
The BVUA handles Little League, middle school baseball and softball, and AAU baseball.
For more information, visit https://blackstonevalleyum.wixsite.com/bvua or contact Keith Plante at 401-765-3414 or Tommy Brien at 401-636-7826.
