PROVIDENCE – Scituate resident Lily Borin, who is a senior on the La Salle Academy girls’ indoor track and field team, helped the Rams win their 16th straight state title at last Saturday morning’s RIIL Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Borin and another Scituate runner, Mia Bettez, helped the Rams’ day get off to an outstanding start, as they helped the Rams’ meet-opening 4x800 relay team take first place in a time of 9:52.86.
Borin added a third place in the 600 in 1:40.53 and seventh in the 1,000 in 3:14.07, and Smithfield resident and Moses Brown junior Kylie Eaton also took second place in the 600 in 1:40.02 and helped the Quakers’ 4x400 relay team win its race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.