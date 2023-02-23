COVENTRY – A season after taking 17th place out of 25 schools, at the RIIL’s inaugural Division II/III Sectionals, the fourth-year Scituate High wrestling team returned to Coventry High’s gym last Saturday and made a major jump in the team standings by placing fourth and marching eight wrestlers to the awards podium.
The Spartans, who scored 119 points, just seven fewer than third-place Toll Gate, was once again led by their All-American wrestler, junior two-time state champion Gabe Bouyssou, who easily won the 145-pound championship by pinning all four of his opponents, the last three in 15, 59, and 58 seconds.
Freshman Robby Newton also continued his solid rookie season by capturing the 106-pound title. Newton pinned his first opponent in 79 seconds and won his next two matches by scores of 16-6 and 8-0.
Thanks to four straight victories in the consolation bracket, the first two with second-round pins, senior Harrison Peters placed fourth in the 126-pound class, and freshman Drake Dumont pinned three opponents to finish sixth at 170 pounds.
Taking seventh place at 152 pounds was sophomore Rocco Simone, and tacking on eighth places were junior Daisey Hawkins (113 pounds), sophomore Charles Grover (160), and freshman Steven Ross (120).
Also taking part in the tournament was Smithfield, which finished eighth as a team and received fourth-place finishes from senior Garrett Sala, who won four matches, three of them with pins, at 145 pounds, and freshman Reed Acosta, who delivered three pins at 113.
Junior 132-pounder Alex Borselli, who pinned four wrestlers at 132 pounds, and freshman 126-pounder Jayson Frias also took fifth places, and sophomore Joseph Sala finished seventh at 220.
Last Wednesday night, the Spartans wrapped up their Division II dual-meet season with a 6-4 mark, as Scituate suffered a 42-34 loss at Exeter/West Greenwich that snapped a five-meet win streak.
The Spartans, who went into action without Bouyssou in their lineup, received pins in that match from junior 220-pounder Conner Couillard, junior 138-pounder Nolin Vangel, Simone, and Grover.
On deck is the two-day state championship meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, which begins on Friday at 5 p.m. and concludes the following night with the 14 championship matches.
