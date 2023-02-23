COVENTRY – A season after taking 17th place out of 25 schools, at the RIIL’s inaugural Division II/III Sectionals, the fourth-year Scituate High wrestling team returned to Coventry High’s gym last Saturday and made a major jump in the team standings by placing fourth and marching eight wrestlers to the awards podium.

The Spartans, who scored 119 points, just seven fewer than third-place Toll Gate, was once again led by their All-American wrestler, junior two-time state champion Gabe Bouyssou, who easily won the 145-pound championship by pinning all four of his opponents, the last three in 15, 59, and 58 seconds.

