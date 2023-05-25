PORTSMOUTH – Two-time state long jump champion Lauren Boyd, jumper/hurdler Jeremy Knobel, and middle distance standout Elijah Saddlemire were among the top seniors on the Smithfield High boys’ and girls’ outdoor track and field teams that shined in Sunday afternoon’s Class B championship meet at Portsmouth High.
The girls’ team, which placed sixth out of 13 schools in its meet, was led by Boyd, who captured the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, nine inches that nipped the runner-up jumper, Mount Hope freshman Thea Jackson, by a quarter of an inch.
She also helped the 4x100 relay team of senior Leah Saunders and freshmen Quinn Leclerc and Phoebe Morgan post a thrilling photo-finish victory over East Greenwich’s squad in 52.33 seconds, and she took third place in the 100-meter dash in 12.83 seconds.
In the throwing events, senior Lily Ford also took third place in the shot put with a throw of 32-6, and her classmate, Shannon Holmes, finished in the top seven in three events.
Senior Sela Bastajian also took fourth place in the pole vault with an 8-foot-6 clearing. Placing sixth was the 4x400 relay team of freshmen Trina Cost and Brooke Tsonos, Bastajian, and Morgan (4:27.52) senior Aaliyah Lima in the triple jump (30-1/2), and Leclerc in the 100-meter dash (13.22 seconds).
On the boys’ side, Knobel placed among the top four in four events and winning one of them, the javelin with a throw of 152-3. He also took third place in the 110-meter hurdles (15.79 seconds) and fourth in the long jump (20-5 1/2) and the high jump (5-8) to end his productive day with 26 points.
Saddlemire took second place in the 1,500 in a time of 4:17.64 and third in the 800 in 2:03.74, and he ran on the 4x800 relay squad that contained seniors Will Schiller, Jameson Lytle, and Jakeob Blanchette and placed sixth in 3:42.11.
The Sentinels, who finished fifth out of 11 teams in their meet, also received victories from juniors Jason Padula in the 3,000 (9:13.97) and Konny Ezeama (42-2 3/4).
Placing fifth in the 1,500 was sophomore Michael Goodson (4:25.21), and finishing sixth were Lytle in the 300-meter hurdles (45.46 seconds) and the 4x800 relay squad of seniors Camden Maione and Aiden Ferreira, sophomore Olek Pogusz, and Goodson (9:28.60).
Ponaganset also competed in the Class B meet and received a marvelous meet from junior Jack McEntee, who took second place in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles in 42.43 seconds and sixth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.95.
Senior Amelia Jackson also took second place in the girls’ 1,500 in a time of 2:22.09 that was 0.11 of a second off the winning time, and freshman Lillian Racine finished fourth in the girls’ 100-meter dash in 12.84 seconds and fifth in the 200 in 26.87.
The boys’ team saw its 4x800 relay team of juniors Jeremy Roe, Nick Olszewski, and Owen Klein and sophomore Conor Fairbanks claim fourth place in 8:54.85. Klein also finished fourth in the 3,000 in 9:30.84 and Roe placed sixth in the 800 in 2:07.51.
In the field events, Ponaganset excelled in the girls’ four-kilometer hammer, as junior Giana Decesare placed second with a throw of 137-3 and sophomore Jillian Walters finished in a tie for fourth with a throw of 132-10.
Decesare also took fourth place in the girls’ shot put (32-4 1/4), and freshman Alyssa Lupo placed fifth in the girls’ javelin (84-8).
Scituate took part in the Class C meet that was held at Narragansett High, and the Spartans’ best performance came from seniors Aidan Leach, who placed second in the boys’ 100-meter hurdles (16.27 seconds) and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (44.23).
The girls’ team received fourth places from sophomores Ava Gregory in the javelin (86-8) and Ava Pilderian in the shot put (31-4 1/2) and fifth places from senior Emily Torrey in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles (18.9 seconds) and sophomore Sydney Pagnozzi in the shot put (30-1 3/4).
Two more local athletes took part in the Class C girls’ meet with their respective private schools. Smithfield’s Kylie Eaton, who is a senior at Moses Brown, captured the 400 in a time of 1:00.17 and helped two relay teams win their races, and Glocester’s Emmy Belvin, who is a junior at Mount Saint Charles Academy, placed second in the 800 (2:24.71) and 1,500 (4:49.95).
In the Class A meet at Coventry High, two Smithfield residents, senior David Parenteau and sophomore Grady McGinnis, helped the La Salle Academy boys’ 4x800 relay team capture its event in a time of 8:27.43. Scituate’s Mia Bettez, who is a junior on the girls’ team, also placed fourth in the 1,500 in 4:58.07.
Several athletes will be back in action at the state championship meet on Saturday, June 3, at Mount Pleasant’s Conley Stadium. The field events will kick off the meet at 12:45 p.m., and the track events will begin at 2 p.m.
But before that meet, the boys’ Bishop Hendricken Invitational in Warwick and the girls’ Mount Pleasant Invitational will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.