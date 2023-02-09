PROVIDENCE – The temperatures hovered in single digits throughout the state and beyond last Saturday, but that didn’t stop a lot of high school track and field athletes who were competing in that day’s RIIL Indoor Class Championships from turning up the heat with their stellar performances at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
The bitter cold temperatures certainly didn’t prevent the Smithfield High boys’ and girls’ teams from taking second place in their respective class meets, nor did they hold back senior standouts Lauren Boyd and Elijah Saddlemire from putting together some solid performances.
The boys, who were taking part in the Class B meet for the second straight year after spending the last 11 years in Class C, jumped from last year’s fifth-place finish to the runner-up spot, and the girls, who were back in the Small Schools meet after placing fifth in last year’s Medium Schools meet, had their best finish since they won the Small Schools title in 2020.
Boyd, who will continue her track and field career at Quinnipiac University this fall, helped account for 30 of the girls’ team’s 69 points by capturing the 55-meter dash in 7.44 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 6 1/4 inches.
The defending state long jump champion also teamed up with senior Leah Saunders and freshmen Quinn Leclerc and Meghan Aubee on the 4x200 relay team that claimed its event in a personal-best and photo-finish time of 1:52.75 that edged Moses Brown’s runner-up finish by only 0.04 of a second.
The Sentinels also saw senior Lily Ford take second place in the 20-pound weight throw with a personal-best throw of 42-2 1/4 and third in the shot put with a throw of 31-4 1/4, and freshman Brooke Tsonos place fourth in the high jump.
Also taking part in this meet was Glocester resident and Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Emmy Belvin. She took first place in the 1,000 in a time of 3:13.60, which topped the runner-up finisher by 4.36 seconds, and the 1,500 in 5:08.23, which clinched that event by nearly eight seconds.
The Mounties also received a third-place finish from their 4x400 relay team of Belvin and sophomores Jordan Hendricks, Caroline Noon, and Hannah Patrie (4:36.77), and Hendricks placed fourth in the 55-meter dash in a personal-best time of 7.86 seconds.
The URI-bound Saddlemire, meanwhile, was also a double winner for the boys’ team, which scored 71 points. Saddlemore, who is the top-ranked runner in the state in the 1,000 meters (with a time of 2:35.9), won the 1,500 in a time of 4:08.50, which broke a six-year-old school record by 1.7 seconds, and the 600 in 1:26.26.
According to head coach Jeff Kurbec, Saddlemire now holds five individual school records (in the 400, 600, 800, 1,000, and 1,500) and he’s been a part of the Sentinels’ 4x200, 4x400, and 4x800 relay teams that also set records. “Twelve of the (boys’ team’s) 19 (school) records have been set in the last two years,” Kurbec reported.
The Sentinels were also in good hands in the jumping event, thanks to senior Jeremy Knobel. In the high jump, Smithfield seized the second and third places behind Knobel’s six-foot leap and junior Konny Ezeama’s leap of 5-8, and in the long jump, Knobel also placed second with a leap of 20-7 that was only 1 1/4 inches away from the winner.
“Seventeen times has a Smithfield jumper broke 20 feet indoors, and now 10 of them have been (done by) Jeremy,” added Kurbec, whose boys’ team went 8-1 for the third straight dual-meet season and finished second to Bishop Hendricken for the second year in a row at last month’s Suburban Division championship meet.
Sophomore Mike Goodson also took second place in the 1,000 in a PR time of 2:47.57. It’s the fourth-fastest time by a 10th-grader in the state this winter.
Lincoln High senior Christian Toro's incredible indoor season also continued in the afternoon's Class B boys' meet, as he enjoyed one of his best performances of the winter by taking first place in multiple throwing events.
The Duke University-bound standout, who is ranked second in the nation in the 25-pound weight throw, won that event with ease with a distance of 74 feet, 2 3/4 inches that topped the runner-up finisher, his classmate, Aidan Moreau, by nearly eight feet.
But Moreau’s throw of 66-3 3/4 destroyed his personal-best throw of 61-5 1/4 and catapulted him from 27th to 13th in the national rankings. Lincoln junior Tyler Durang, who placed fourth with a throw of 57-6 3/4, also delivered a PR by 10 1/2 inches.
In the shot put, Toro won a thriller, as his PR throw of 46 feet, 7 3/4 inches edged Durang by 2 1/2 inches. Toro shattered his PR by 27 3/4 inches.
Lincoln also received an excellent meet from senior Oliver Fillion, who placed third in the 600 in a time of 1:27.79 that was also a PR by 2.13 seconds.
Ponaganset also took part in the Class B meet and received a solid performance from junior Owen Klein, who won the 3,000 in a time of 9:28.97 that nipped the runner-up finisher by 0.54 of a second.
In the Medium Schools girls’ meet, Lincoln senior Jillian Leahy enjoyed a productive day by winning the 20-pound weight throw with a distance of 49-11 3/4 and placing fourth in the shot put in 28-4 3/4. Leahy is currently ranked fifth in the nation in the weight.
In the Class A boys’ meet, Cumberland, which took third place in the team standings behind the eventual winner, Bishop Hendricken, and La Salle Academy, saw senior Ryan Bourke highlight the day by setting a school record in the 600 with a first-place time of 1:24.94.
George Washington University-bound senior Cole McCue also won the 1,500 in 4:06.93, and Smithfield resident and La Salle Academy sophomore Grady McGinnis took second place in the 1,000 in 2:43.99.
The Large Schools girls’ meet saw the Clippers’ outstanding 4x800 relay team of junior Summer Sartini, sophomores Rose Tuomisto and Emily Bourke, and freshman Charli McCue continue its fantastic season by winning its race in a time of 10:08.14 that dusted La Salle’s runner-up team by 20 seconds. That time is also the best in the state this winter.
Sophomore Isabella Piette delivered Woonsocket’s best finish of the day in the 20-pound weight throw by taking second place with a distance of 44 feet, four inches. She entered the meet ranked 25th in the nation in that event with a PR throw of 45-9 3/4.
Cumberland also received third places from seniors Susanna Henderson in the 3,000 (a PR of 11:07.45) and Brianna Landry in the long jump (17-3/4).
The state’s top athletes will be back in action at the RIIL championship meets that are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, at the PCTA facility, with the boys’ meet at 9:30 a.m. and the girls’ meet at 1:30 p.m.
