Lauren Boyd wins two events
Smithfield senior Lauren Boyd, shown in action at last June’s RIIL Outdoor Track & Field Championships, not only captured the 55-meter dash in 7.44 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 6 1/4 inches, but also helped the Sentinels’ 4x200 relay team win its event during last Saturday’s Small Schools girls’ meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

PROVIDENCE – The temperatures hovered in single digits throughout the state and beyond last Saturday, but that didn’t stop a lot of high school track and field athletes who were competing in that day’s RIIL Indoor Class Championships from turning up the heat with their stellar performances at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.

The bitter cold temperatures certainly didn’t prevent the Smithfield High boys’ and girls’ teams from taking second place in their respective class meets, nor did they hold back senior standouts Lauren Boyd and Elijah Saddlemire from putting together some solid performances.

