Lauren Boyd outdoor long jump
Smithfield High senior Lauren Boyd, shown competing in the girls' long jump at last June's RIIL Outdoor Track & Field Championships, received the East Coast Invitational's Outstanding Performance award last Saturday, as the two-time state champion captured the girls’ long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 1/4 inches and took ninth place in the 55-meter dash in 7.49 seconds.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

PROVIDENCE – Breaking school records, climbing national rankings, grabbing first places – a talented group of indoor track and field athletes from northern Rhode Island did it all at last Saturday’s East Coast Invitational.

And four seniors, Smithfield High's Lauren Boyd, Lincoln High's Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy, and St Raphael Academy's Ethan McCann-Carter, produced some of the biggest performances in the field events before a packed house at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.

