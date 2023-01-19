PROVIDENCE – Breaking school records, climbing national rankings, grabbing first places – a talented group of indoor track and field athletes from northern Rhode Island did it all at last Saturday’s East Coast Invitational.
And four seniors, Smithfield High's Lauren Boyd, Lincoln High's Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy, and St Raphael Academy's Ethan McCann-Carter, produced some of the biggest performances in the field events before a packed house at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
This invitational meet is one of the biggest in-season high school track and field events in this region, and last weekend’s meet saw almost 1,800 athletes from 10 different states compete inside the PCTA facility.
Boyd, who will continue her track and field career at Quinnipiac University in the fall, received one of the meet's biggest honors after she took first place in the girls’ long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 1/4 inches, as she was the recipient of the girls’ Outstanding Performance award.
The two-time long jump state champion, who topped the runner-up finisher, Barrington junior Sophia Ford, by 5 1/2 inches, also placed ninth in the 55-meter dash in 7.49 seconds.
As for the Duke University-bound Toro, who is currently ranked second in the nation in the 25-pound weight, he delivered one of the day's most convincing victories by capturing that event with a personal-best throw of 74 feet, seven inches. That not only topped his previous PR by 25 1/2 inches, but also defeated the runner-up finisher by nearly 12 feet.
In the girls’ 20-pound weight, the top four finishers hailed from this area, with the Brown University-bound Leahy leading the pack with her first-place throw of 49-5 3/4. That throw was also a PR by 26 3/4 inches, and it moved her from fourth to third in the national rankings.
And McCann-Carter finished second in the boys' long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 3 1/2 inches that was 6 1/2 inches behind the event’s winner, Moses Brown senior Salter Arms. But McCann-Carter’s jump shattered his own school record, which he set at last month’s RITCA Invitational, by 10 inches, and it moved him from 13th to eighth place in the national rankings.
McCann-Carter, who also finished third in the boys’ high jump with a six-foot leap, saw his classmate, Pedro Mayol, claim the boys’ 400-meter run in a time of 52.08 seconds that topped the runner-up finisher by 1.14 seconds.
Also striking gold on the track was Cumberland High's 4x800 relay team of seniors Ryan Bourke, Steve Zarcaro, and Cole McCue and sophomore Ryan Phelan, which won its event in a time of 8:29.37 that topped the runner-up team, Rham High of Hebron, Conn., by 3.88 seconds.
North Smithfield junior Nick Lamoureux also stepped atop the awards podium in the boys’ high jump with a leap of six feet, two inches that topped McCann-Carter and two other jumpers by two inches. He also placed fifth in the long jump with a 21-foot-4 leap.
The Northmen also excelled in the two 55-meter shuttle hurdle relay events, as their girls’ team took first place in its race in a time of 39.93 seconds and their boys’ team placed third in 36.64.
The Clippers’ 4x800 relay team of junior Summer Sartini, sophomores Emily Bourke and Rose Tuomisto, and freshman Charli McCue also nearly pulled out a victory in its event, but settled for second place, as the Clippers’ time of 10:15.3 was 8.48 seconds behind the winning team, Old Lyme, Conn.
North Smithfield senior Bethany Marsella placed second in the girls’ 55-meter hurdles in nine seconds flat, as the winner, Zoe Spann-McDonald of Bloomfield, Conn., only topped her by 0.26 of a second.
Also claiming second place in the girls' weight throw was Cumberland senior Morgan Champi, who aired out a throw of 44-2 3/4 that was a PR by 17 3/4 inches and catapulted her from 20th to 12th in the national rankings. Right behind her with PR throws of their own were Woonsocket sophomores Isabella Piette (43-5 1/2) and Adelaide Caron (42-4 1/4).
Smithfield senior Elijah Saddlemire, who will continue his running career this fall at the University of Rhode Island, also took fourth place in the boys’ 800 meters in a time of 2:01.82. Earlier this week, Saddlemire had broken the school record in the 1,000 with a time of 2:40.1.
Also placing in the top eight of their events for Smithfield were junior Konny Ezeama, who finished fifth in the boys’ high jump with a 5-foot-10 leap, and the girls’ 4x200 relay squad, which took eighth place in a time of 1:53.99.
Adding ninth places were seniors Jeremy Knobel in the boys’ 55-meter hurdles (8.45 seconds) and long jump (20-6 1/2) and Trevor Morgan, who also placed ninth in the boys’ 25-pound weight (53-11). Morgan’s throw broke his own school record by three feet, five inches.
Finishing among the top eight of their events for the Saints were juniors Rory Sullivan, who took third in the girls’ 800 meters (2:23.27), and Jeremiah Rocha, who placed fifth in the boys’ mile (4:31.40), and sophomore Devan Tavares, who was seventh in the boys’ 400 (54.09 seconds).
Mount Saint Charles Academy’s top athletes were juniors Matt Donahue, who took eighth place in the boys’ two-mile run in a time of 10:47.49; Emmy Belvin, who finished ninth in the girls’ mile in 5:36.01, and Ethan Fadden, who placed 10th in the boys’ mile (4:41.02).
Top-10 finishes were also provided by Lincoln senior Aidan Moreau in the boys' weight (7th place, 56-6 1/2), Lincoln junior Tyler Durang in the boys' shot put (8th, 48-1/4), Woonsocket sophomore Angeliea Ortiz in the girls' weight (9th, 39-5 3/4), and Cumberland senior Jared Ptaszek in the boys' weight (10th, 53-4).
Another Smithfield native took part in this meet, De La Salle Middle School 8th-grader Alyssa Parenteau, and she finished first in the girls’ ages 13-14 mile in a time of 5:35.17 that edged the runner-up finisher by 1.85 seconds. Parenteau’s time would have been good for eighth place in the high school race.
Twenty-fours earlier, Sullivan and her SRA classmate, Chandaniey Boyce, also took part in the girls’ mile at last weekend’s Northeast Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Track Center in Roxbury, Mass. Sullivan set a school record in that event by placing second in a time of 5:11.13, and Boyce took 10th place in 5:22.09.
Earlier this season, Sullivan broke the Saints' school record in the 1,000 with a time of 3:05.36.
