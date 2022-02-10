CUMBERLAND – When the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island’s U12 and U14 Northern R.I. Ballhawks flag football team came home on Monday after an action-packed weekend in Las Vegas, they did so with quite a bit of hardware, thanks to their outstanding performances at the NFL Flag National Championships.
The U14 team lugged home the biggest prize – a national title – thanks to its dominant 6-0 record and a 26-6 win over the Alabama Jaguars in last Saturday night’s championship game at Heritage Park in Henderson, Nev.
And the U12 squad nearly produced a championship of its own, but unfortunately, the Ballhawks saw a five-game win streak in the desert come to an end when they suffered a 7-0 loss to Team Canada in their title game.
“I don’t think anyone expected this at all,” Boys & Girls Club athletic director and U14 head coach Brian Andrade said on Tuesday morning. “Our 14s were not going home without winning that (championship) game, and I know our 12s came up short to Canada, but they’re still national runners-up, which is still pretty darn good.”
Andrade was impressed with the play of his U14 team, which topped every team it faced by more than 18 points and received championship rings, Oakley sunglasses, and a large belt that’s usually awarded to professional wrestlers who win titles.
In last Friday’s pool play, the Ballhawks defeated the New York Jets’ regional champion, Weequahick Park, 31-12; the Tennessee Titans’ regional champ, Memphis Shelby PAL, 21-0; and the Philadelphia Eagles’ regional champion, the Arlington (Va.) Park and Rec Thunder, 30-0.
That sent the Ballhawks into the following day’s bracket play, which saw them put away the DHop Cardinals in the quarterfinals, 30-0, and the Northwest Packers in the semis, 26-0.
“I didn’t expect them to do that to teams,” Andrade said when asked about the lopsided victories. “They blew out the Jaguars, 26-6, and the Jaguars were athletic, but undisciplined.”
As for the U12 team, they cruised through their first two pool play games last Friday, blanking the Andrew Young Westside Falcons, 39-6, and the Jets’ regional champion, Westside-ECPL, 27-0. But in their final game, they won a nailbiter with Team Mexico, 14-12.
In the next day’s quarterfinals, they grabbed a 27-14 victory over the Snohomish Raiders, and they punched their tickets to the finals by holding off the Cleveland Browns’ regional champion, the Hendersonville Civitian Mustangs, 14-12.
While the Ballhawks were all business in their play on the field, they also enjoyed the perks that came with their trip to Las Vegas, and that included tickets to last Thursday’s Shrine Bowl and Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, which is the two-year-old home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Staying at MGM Grand on the Strip, the teams took the short walk to the stadium, “and when we walked up to it from Mandalay Bay, the kids were astonished,” recalled Andrade. “It’s a giant building and it literally looks like the Death Star (from Star Wars). It was cool and it was exciting and the kids loved it.”
The Ballhawks also took part in the NFL Flag Fest, and a few members were actually lucky enough to meet some of the Pro Bowl players.
“A couple of our players got signatures from (New England Patriots quarterback) Mac Jones,” remarked Andrade. “And (U14 assistant coach) Michael (Nocera), while waiting for the championship game, actually ran into (Seattle Seahawks quarterback) Russell Wilson and got his picture with him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.