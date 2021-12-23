PAXTON, Mass. – Former Ponaganset High All-Division football player Hayden Braga, who was a senior wide receiver and special teams standout on the Anna Maria College football team, recently wrapped up his excellent collegiate career by earning a spot among the CoSIDA Academic All-District selections.
A captain for the Amcats, Braga ended his career with 100 receptions, making him just the fourth player in the program’s history to reach that mark. This past season, he caught 46 passes for 593 yards and a touchdown and also returned a kickoff 76 yards for another TD.
During his career, Braga was also voted to the ECFC (Eastern Collegiate Football Conference) All-Conference First-Team, and in the classroom, the 2017 Ponaganset graduate currently holds a 3.93 GPA as a graduate student, majoring in sports management.
