NORTH PROVIDENCE – The players and coaches never gave up on themselves in the state tournament, and that was evident last week, as the Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team fought its way through the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament and captured its first R.I. championship in five years.
Facing Portsmouth, which had won its first two games and was one win away from the state title, Cumberland posted an 8-0 victory on Friday and a 4-3 win in the following night’s “winner-take-all” showdown at Romano Field.
“Unbelievable, just unbelievable,” Cumberland manager Gary Lamora said after Saturday’s victory. “We faced a little adversity early on in the tournament, and this feels even better than what I thought it was going to feel. You try to envision it, but all the sacrifice, energy, effort, time, and commitment by all is just incredible.”
The state crown was also Cumberland’s fifth since 2010, but unlike the last four championships, the run to last week’s title did not start well for Cumberland, which had breezed through the District 4 tournament.
In its tournament opener, Cumberland suffered a 3-2 loss to Portsmouth, “and after the first loss, it was time for us to look in the mirror a little bit,” Lamora said. “We spoke early on about their consistency and resolve, and it was time for them to show us what they had.”
Two nights later, Cumberland rolled to an 8-2 win over Johnston to keep its title hopes alive, but it was the all-stars’ next game against North Kingstown/Wickford that showed what they were really made of. Down 2-0 heading into the last inning, Cumberland came all the way back to grab a 9-2 win in seven innings.
Cumberland had the nightmare of facing NK/Wickford’s top pitcher, Evan Rodger, who had thrown a perfect game against Johnston and struck out 14 of the 18 batters he faced.
“Going into the game against Rodger, who is the best pitcher in the tournament, there was a lot of chatter of what we could and couldn’t do,” Lamora said. “I gave the boys a speech about remembering who they were and I related it back to ‘The Lion King,’ so for a bunch of 12-year-old boys, having me talk to them about remembering who you are with Mufasa, they got a big kick out of it. It’s turned into Simba and Simba returning to Pride Rock.”
Lamora said that he realized his team was back in the third inning against NK/Wickford. He said he saw that look and resolve form on his players’ faces, “and I just had this feeling we weren’t going to lose. We did not wilt like we did in the first game against Portsmouth. Everyone was engaged, on the fence, and having great at-bats. It was just incredible.”
Paxton Chenevert said that the mentality after the NK/Wickford game “was like, we better not lose, because this was all worth it.”
That led to a showdown Friday night against undefeated Portsmouth, and that game was never in doubt, as Cumberland starter Ryan Amaral and reliever Pedro Cardoso teamed up to pitch a three-hit shutout, with Cardoso closing out the sixth.
Cumberland’s offense was on fire, collecting 11 hits, as Cameron Slack got the big poke, a grand slam over the right-field fence in the second inning that gave Cumberland a 5-0 lead.
Slack also had a double and a walk, and his brother, Dylan, had a base hit to right in the first that drove in Cameron with the game’s first run. Evan Vitti also went 3-for-4, Cardoso had two singles and got hit by a pitch, and Chenevert added a double.
The final stand came last Saturday in front of a packed Romano Field and on a comfortable summer night. Cumberland, the home team, got on the board first and never looked back.
Chenevert, who had not started a game on the hill in the state tournament, got the nod and pitched a complete-game five-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.
“I felt a little bit of weight,” he said. “I knew that I was pitching (the night before the game), so I started being mentally prepared throughout today and last night.”
He added that the strategy was just to pitch as hard as he could and throw as many strikes as possible.
“Our pitching came along a little bit slower than we wanted, but our staff was phenomenal,” Lamora said. “Ryan gave us five strong innings, and Paxton’s just been a rock pitching-wise for us.”
Cumberland scored its runs in the first two innings, while Portsmouth spread them out and used home runs to get on the board.
Down 4-0 in the top of the third, Portsmouth used a sub, Lachlan Bronson, who belted the first pitch he saw over the left-field fence. And with one out in the top of the sixth, Portsmouth cut its deficit to a run when Ryan Campion singled to center and scored on Tyler Boiani’s two-run homer to right.
Ben Humm then singled up the middle, but Chenevert wasn’t fazed. Cardoso caught a pop up for the second out, and Chenevert struck out Brady Fanning to end the game and clinch the state championship.
Tyler Lamora led off the bottom of the first for Cumberland by drawing a walk, and after Cam Slack singled to center and Dylan Slack walked to load the bases, Vitti was hit by a pitch to force in Lamora.
In the second inning, Cumberland added three more runs by using some two-out magic. With Dean Corvello on base and two gone, Cam Slack singled to center, and when the ball got past the center fielder, Slack reached third and Corvello scored. Slack then easily scored on a dropped third strike that came on a strikeout to Amaral, who reached first.
After Dylan Slack singled to center, Amaral scored on Chenevert’s double to right to make it a 4-0 game.
“It feels good,” Chenevert said about hitting his clutch double. “I think I could have hit it a little bit better, but I think that was a good hit.”
Cumberland will now compete in the Eastern Regionals for the first time in five years at Breen Field in Bristol, Conn. The all-stars will play in the new four-team Metro Division and begin the double-elimination tournament by playing Connecticut’s Fairfield American on Saturday at 7 p.m. The state champions from New York and New Jersey are also in the division.
“It feels amazing,” Chenevert said about reaching the regionals. “It’s just crazy. I think we’re going to try to bulldoze through as many teams as we can and try to win the whole thing with a positive attitude, and just have fun down there.”
Lamora added, “We’re looking forward to the journey.”
