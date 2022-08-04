NORTH PROVIDENCE – The players and coaches never gave up on themselves in the state tournament, and that was evident last week, as the Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team fought its way through the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament and captured its first R.I. championship in five years.

Facing Portsmouth, which had won its first two games and was one win away from the state title, Cumberland posted an 8-0 victory on Friday and a 4-3 win in the following night’s “winner-take-all” showdown at Romano Field.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.