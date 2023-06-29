Woonsocket Senior Division starting pitcher Tyler Hurteau fires a pitch to the plate during Monday night’s game at Renaud Field against Burrillville. Hurteau went four innings, giving up two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three, in his team’s 9-8 loss in the District IV playoffs.
Woonsocket Senior Division catcher Noah Levreault, who walked three times on Monday, scores on a passed ball to give Woonsocket the early 1-0 lead over Burrillville in a winner-take-all game three. Woonsocket would fall to Burrillville, 9-8, in nine innings.
WOONSOCKET – Ahead by five runs and three outs away from winning an extra-inning showdown with a neighboring rival, not to mention the District IV Senior Division championship, Woonsocket was unable to finish off Burrillville in the third and deciding game of their best-of-three title series at Renaud Field.
A walk off single to left field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning capped an amazing comeback by Burrillville and a 9-8 victory that will send the newly crowned champions to next month’s state tournament.
It was a best-of-three series that started last Thursday, with Burrillville taking that opener, 6-3, but Woonsocket rebounded last Friday night, 14-4. The winner-take-all game on Monday night went down to the wire and involved extra innings, a bit of rain, a premature celebration on what would become a reversed call, and a lot of emotions.
“It’s always a battle when we play Burrillville,” Woonsocket manager John Levreault noted. “No matter if it’s regular season, the playoffs, or all-stars, with Burrillville, it’s always a battle.”
On Monday, Woonsocket had the lead through most of the game, but Burrillville tied the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning. The score stayed that way until the ninth.
Once the game got to that inning, per Little League rules, a runner is automatically placed on second base, which is the last out of the previous inning, to keep things moving. Both teams took advantage of that rule and broke out.
Woonsocket produced five runs in the top of the ninth and took an 8-3 lead into the bottom of that inning, but Burrillville quickly loaded the bases on an infield error and a walk to A.J. Escalara as a pop-up rain shower passed over Woonsocket.
A bases-loaded walk to Dean Parillo then made it an 8-4 game, and after a player was cut down at the plate on a tapper back to the mound for the first out, Logan Gomez and Garrett Machado both walked to force in runs.
Woonsocket pitcher Bryan Guy, who was working his fifth inning of relief, was then replaced on the mound by Braylon Guilbeault, who got the next batter to ground out to first, but another Burrillville run crossed the plate.
With two on and two out, Guilbeault went to work on Jordan Furtado, and he grounded the third pitch he saw to second. It was not a hard-hit ball and the second baseman decided to charge late. His rushed throw to first took Perez off the bag as he caught the ball.
The original call was out as the Woonsocket players rushed to field to celebrate the win. But after a consultation by the umpires, the call was reversed, Furtado was safe at first, and Gomez crossed the plate with the tying run.
Machado, who went to third, then scored the championship-winning run on a single to left by Daniel Delmonaco.
“Nine innings,” Levreault said. “All I can say is it was a battle. I think Bryan got a little tired in the end. With the adrenaline, with everything going on, I think it was just overwhelming. We had to sit him down and we had all our pitching available, so we went with Braylon.”
“In baseball, a five-run lead can change in a second and it did,” Levreault said. “That was the hardest thing. That’s all we wanted to do was get the final three outs of the game and just try to make the plays, and we fell short.”
After winning the series opener, Burrillville came into last Friday’s game looking to quickly end the series, and the visitors took a 4-1 lead after 2 1/2 innings of play. But Woonsocket answered with a run in its half of the third, four runs in the fifth, and broke the game open in the sixth by scoring eight times and enforcing the mercy rule.
Monday night’s game did not disappoint, as the defense came to play, as did Woonsocket’s starting pitcher, Tyler Hurteau, who retired the first nine batters he faced before Burrillville scored twice in the fourth.
“He threw very well tonight,” Levreault said of Hurteau. “He did a lot better than we expected, and he went a lot longer than we expected, so he did really well.”
The “home” team won each game, as the tournament was played at Renaud Field, but the teams flipped for the home and away sides before each game. Burrillville was the home team in games one and three while Woonsocket was home for game two.
It was a wild ride that did not end in Woonsocket’s favor, but Levreault was proud of his players nonetheless.
“These guys are like family,” Levreault said. “I’ve had a lot of them since they were like seven or eight years old. These guys are all family to me. I love them all.”
