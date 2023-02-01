North Providence sophomore point guard Lusine Hagopian, left, tries to drive past Lincoln sophomore guard Charlotte Labossiere at midcourt during the second quarter of Monday night's Division III game at the Lions' gymnasium. Hagopian ended the night with 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, but the Lions were able to hold on for a 48-47 victory and extend their win streak to six games.
North Providence sophomore guard Riddhi Mistry, left, plays tight defense on Lincoln junior guard Lauren Cipriano and she tries to take the ball out of the corner of the court during Monday night's game. Cipriano scored a game-high 19 points, and Mistry led the Cougars with 16 points, four assists, and four steals.
North Providence sophomore center Elyse Brassard tries to block a layup by Lincoln senior guard Makayla Horan during the fourth quarter of Monday night's game. The loss was the fourth in a row for the Cougars, who slipped to 4-9 in Division III play.
LINCOLN – The North Providence High girls’ basketball team came oh so close to pulling off its most exciting victory of the season over the hottest team in Division III on Monday night.
Down by a point to Lincoln High, and inbounding the ball under their basket, with 7.5 seconds to play in the game, the Cougars saw sophomore point guard Lusine Hagopian race down the length of the court with the ball. And right before the final buzzer sounded, senior Morgan McGrath get off an off-balanced, fadeaway shot just outside the paint.
McGrath’s shot hit the rim, bounced off the other side of the rim, and fell to the floor as time expired, and as a result, the host Lions were able to exhale and celebrate a 48-47 victory that extended their win streak to six games.
The win was a huge one for the Lions, who improved to 9-4 and remained in a three-way tie for second place with Pilgrim and Narragansett and a game behind first-place Toll Gate (10-3) in the standings.
The loss, meanwhile, was a difficult one for NP. It was the fourth in a row for the Cougars, who slipped to 4-9 and now need to win three of their final five games in order to qualify for the D-III playoffs for the first time in five years.
The Cougars will host Pilgrim tonight at 6:45 p.m. and visit Burrillville on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Broncodome. NP’s final three games are against winless Central, Exeter/West Greenwich, and Lincoln, and the Cougars had defeated the Broncos and Central at home earlier in the season.
“A lot of the girls really put their hearts in there,” said NP head coach Stacy Pokora. “I’m just hoping that this (loss) doesn’t put a damper on the rest of (the season). We only have two weeks left, and we’re going to see (Lincoln) again on our Senior Night, so maybe we can pull off a win then.”
Two of the youngest players on the court had two of the biggest performances for the Cougars, as sophomore guard Riddhi Mistry sank four three-pointers and concluded the night with 16 points, four assists, and four steals, and Hagopian added 15 points, all coming in the first three quarters, seven rebounds, and four assists.
“They shot lights out,” said Lincoln head coach Lindsay Lacey. “Whatever (Mistry) was shooting, she was making, and (Hapogian) was hitting some (shots) as well.”
The Lions kicked off the contest with the first six points, but a layup by Hagopian and a three-pointer by Mistry put the Cougars on the board, and from that moment on, this game was a back-and-forth tussle. Neither team held more than a four-point lead as they exchanged the lead throughout the first half, which saw the score tied at 10-10 at the end of the first quarter and the Lions holding a 26-23 lead at halftime.
In the first 2 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, the Cougars rattled off nine straight points to take their largest lead of the night. But the Lions, who were led by their co-captains, junior point guard Lauren Cipriano, who scored a game-high 19 points, and senior guard Makayla Horan, who added 13, sliced their deficit to 34-31 by the end of the quarter.
Horan then gave the Lions the lead by scoring five points in the opening minute of the final quarter. Again, both teams batted for the lead for the rest of the contest, but with 1:06 to play, the Lions took the lead for good when sophomore guard Charlotte Labossiere zipped a dangerous pass through traffic and under the net to junior forward Tayla Valentin, who calmly put in a layup.
With 42.1 seconds on the clock, NP freshman forward Makenna Heon ht the front end of a 1-and-1 to make it a one-point game. The Lions then got the ball back and did their best to kill as much time as they could off the clock, and with 14.9 seconds to play, Cipriano was fouled and went to the line for a 1-and-1, but she missed her first shot.
Seconds later, NP got the ball back and, after a time-out, a chance to win the game.
“It’s back to the drawing board,” said Pokora. “We have to think of situations where we have to take the ball to the hoop. We were too busy trying to fire up shots toward the end there instead of just driving to the basket.”
Defensively, the Cougars, who have allowed just one team this season to score more than 50 points, turned in another stellar job, “and overall, we were a really great defensive team tonight,” said Pokora, who praised McGrath’s defensive play. “We have to just pull through offensively.”
Last week, the Cougars suffered a 61-49 loss at home to Toll Gate and a 43-36 defeat at North Smithfield. Heon scored 17 points, Mistry added 13, and sophomore center Elyse Brassard had eight in the game against Toll Gate, as NP only scored four points in the first quarter, but trailed by just four points, 38-34, after three quarters of play.
Hagopian scored 19 points and Heon added nine in the loss to the Northmen, which not only saw NP struggle defensively, but also score just four points in the second quarter.
