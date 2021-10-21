CUMBERLAND – There are a lot of experienced players, as well as six captains, listed on the Blackstone Valley Prep girls’ soccer team’s roster this season.
There are a lot of victories in the Pride’s record – a team-record nine in their 11 games.
But most importantly, there is a lot of optimism among the Pride’s players and coaches that they can deliver their school’s first RIIL team championship when the Division IV playoffs begin in a couple of weeks.
“Hopefully we can cross all the T’s and dot all the I’s,” Pride head coach Steven DaRosa said last Friday afternoon after his squad netted a 5-0 win on its home field over Mount Pleasant High. “Anything can happen in the playoffs, but this group is one of the best teams that I’ve ever had, and I think we’re going to make some noise come playoff time.”
After spending the first five seasons of their program’s existence in Division III and netting back-to-back 8-6-2 records and playoff appearances in 2018 and ‘19, the Pride are playing in D-IV, which returned to the RIIL after a 10-year absence.
On Monday afternoon, the Pride improved their record to 9-1-1 by rolling to an 8-0 victory over the Paul Cuffee School at Providence’s Drummond Field. In their 11 games, they have outscored their opponents by a 54-6 margin and posted six shutouts.
The team that gave the Pride their loss and tie is the undefeated Lincoln School, which posted a 2-0 triumph over BVP in their first matchup on Sept. 17 in Cumberland, but battled the Pride to a 1-1 tie in their rematch on Oct. 12 at the Lynx’s home field. It was in that contest when the Lynx allowed their first goal of the season, which came off the foot of senior Lucy Noris.
Another team that will be in the mix for a spot in the D-IV title match on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Cranston Stadium is Rogers, which is 5-4 and were dealt 1-0 losses by the Pride and Lynx.
“And I wouldn’t sleep on Central Falls,” DaRosa said of the neighboring Warriors, who entered the week with a 4-4-2 record that included a scoreless tie with the Lynx. “They’re an aggressive team that’s strong and has been getting better all season long.”
Six players who have seen action for the Pride since they were underclassmen lead this season’s crew, with the big name of the bunch being Noris, who is not only the all-time leading goal scorer in the team’s young history, but also one of the state’s top cross country runners – at last Thursday afternoon’s East Bay Challenge in Portsmouth, she took first place in the girls’ race by touring the 3.1-mile course in a time of 20:09.54.
Noris, who is a four-year starter and an attacking midfielder, has scored nearly a third of the team’s goals this fall “and is our workhorse in the midfield,” added DaRosa. “She doesn’t stop running.”
Noris and sweeper Sophia Lombardi are the team’s full-time captains, and the four other seniors who share that key role are striker Ashely Zambrano, defensive midfielder Gianna DaSilva, defensive standout Samantha Munera-Goez, and right midfielder O’Livia Lopes.
“Those four seniors are all awesome leaders and we want to recognize them,” admitted DaRosa, who has seen Lombardi, DaSilva, and Zambrano make steady contributions for the Pride for the past four years. “We have a great group of seniors. They’re amazing, and they have built their chemistry since they were in fifth grade together.
Another senior, Folake Olagundoye, highlights that class, and the Pride has also received outstanding defense from junior goalkeeper MacKenzie Pawson, junior Lianne Aguilar, and sophomore Annika Murphy.
The Pride, who are expected to host their postseason opener sometime after Halloween, will finish their regular season by hosting Rogers on Friday at 4:30 p.m. That battle should help the team in its quest to bring a championship banner to its five-year-old gymnasium.
“Anything’s possible, especially with this team,” added DaRosa, “but we’re definitely trying to get ready to hopefully make some history.”
