CUMBERLAND – Twenty-four hours after suffering its third straight defeat the Blackstone Valley Prep girls’ soccer team showed the heart of a defending champion and picked up a big win over a nearby Division IV rival on Friday afternoon.

Senior Maria Herrera scored a pair of goals to help guide the Pride to a 4-0 victory over one-win Woonsocket High at the Villa Novans’ Barry Field, and that win, along with a 1-1 tie with Central on Monday afternoon, raised the Pride’s record to 5-4-1 and kept them in what’s been a six-team hunt for the D-IV title.

