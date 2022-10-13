Blackstone Valley Prep senior Leissa Medina, #11, battles Rogers sophomore Laura Hoag, #9, for control of the ball during last Thursday’s game on the Pride’s home field. Behind them is BVP sophomore Emely Carreon, #12, and in front is junior Alison Santiago, #6. The Pride lost to the Vikings, 2-0.
Blackstone Valley Prep junior Averie Walton, #13, gets ready to send the ball up the field and away from Rogers sophomore Fallon Bagley during last Thursday afternoon’s game. The Pride entered Wednesday’s Division IV action with a 5-4-1 mark.
Blackstone Valley Prep senior Leissa Medina, #11, battles Rogers sophomore Laura Hoag, #9, for control of the ball during last Thursday’s game on the Pride’s home field. Behind them is BVP sophomore Emely Carreon, #12, and in front is junior Alison Santiago, #6. The Pride lost to the Vikings, 2-0.
Blackstone Valley Prep junior Averie Walton, #13, gets ready to send the ball up the field and away from Rogers sophomore Fallon Bagley during last Thursday afternoon’s game. The Pride entered Wednesday’s Division IV action with a 5-4-1 mark.
CUMBERLAND – Twenty-four hours after suffering its third straight defeat the Blackstone Valley Prep girls’ soccer team showed the heart of a defending champion and picked up a big win over a nearby Division IV rival on Friday afternoon.
Senior Maria Herrera scored a pair of goals to help guide the Pride to a 4-0 victory over one-win Woonsocket High at the Villa Novans’ Barry Field, and that win, along with a 1-1 tie with Central on Monday afternoon, raised the Pride’s record to 5-4-1 and kept them in what’s been a six-team hunt for the D-IV title.
Last year, BVP won the Division IV championship, which was the school’s first RIIL title, but that team graduated half of that starting lineup. Pride head coach Steven DaRosa said it’s a bit of a rebuilding year, as BVP has six freshmen in the starting lineup and every team is gunning for them.
“That’s one of the things I talked to them about at the beginning of the year – they have a target on their back,” DaRosa said last Thursday afternoon after the Pride lost at home to Rogers, 2-0. “Everyone is going to come in here super-focused and motivated to try and beat us. It’s definitely harder to repeat, and that comes with the territory I guess.”
Entering Tuesday’s action, the Pride sat in second place in the Division IV-B standings, five points behind first-place Davies’ 7-3 record. In Division IV-A, Johnston led the way at 9-0, and behind the Panthers were Central (7-2-2), Rogers (7-1-1), and Providence Country Day (6-1-1).
“We’ve been in every game and we’ve been lucky in a few games,” said DaRosa, whose team opened its season with a 3-0 record, but suffered one-goal losses to Davies, PCD, and Johnston. “We could easily be 6-2 or 2-6. It’s a very competitive league, so that’s all you can ask for.”
Last Thursday’s game against Rogers featured two 25-minutes halves because the Vikings arrived late for the game and BVP’s home field has no lights. Sophomore Fallon Bagley and senior Maeve Crowley scored unassisted goals in the first half, and while the Pride finally got going in the second, time ran out before they could accomplish anything.
“That’s exactly what I told them at the end of the game,” DaRosa said. “We say ‘Pride’ on three and ‘family’ on six every time, and I’m proud to say we played with Pride in the second half. We played much better, and hopefully the next time we play Rogers, we’ll have two full 40-minute halves instead of two 25s to build that momentum and get better.”
“We have some inexperienced players who are still learning the game,” DaRosa added. “We also had some players who are a little bit hurt, so we had to kind of tweak a few things today. But we’re learning and we’re getting better each game.”
In the second half, sophomore Emely Carreon continued to push the ball up into Rogers’ zone, along with sophomore Krismarie Valerio and junior Alison Santiago. Carreon came the closest to scoring, but in the end, the Pride managed just two shots on net.
“We have a lot of dedicated players who work hard,” DaRosa admitted. “Emely’s always working and never stops running, and (senior) Lianne (Aguilar) is always positive, no matter what is going on, and leading the team. Those two players have definitely stood out in the last few games.”
As for his senior goalkeeper, MacKenzie Pawson, who stopped seven shots in the loss, “she has improved every year,” DaRosa added. “She always has a smile on her face, no matter what happens. She is coachable for sure.”
In the victory over Woonsocket, the Pride also received goals from freshman Safiyatu Gassama and Valerio and saw Pawson net her third shutout of the season on the road. Pawson almost had another shutout in Monday’s tie in Providence, but after stopping a dozen shots, she was unable to turn away a penalty kick in the game’s final minute.
The Pride, who was scheduled to host Mount Pleasant late Wednesday afternoon, will also host Hope on Friday at 4 p.m.
The Pride will also face neighboring Central Falls, Tolman Davies, and Woonsocket over these next two weeks.
As for the rest of the season, DaRosa said, “I tell them everyday, ‘Just get one percent better each day, a little bit at a time,’ and hopefully by the end of the season, we’re peaking and we’ll make some noise again (in the playoffs) like we did last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.