CUMBERLAND – For the first time in its six-year existence, the Blackstone Valley Prep girls’ soccer team will be playing for a championship.
The Pride earned a spot in Saturday night’s Division IV title game at Cranston Stadium by grabbing its fourth straight win, a 3-0 victory over Central Falls High on Tuesday afternoon before a standing-room-only crowd on the Pride’s campus.
The Pride, who are 11-1-1, will take on the undefeated Lincoln School at 5:30 p.m. The Lynx, who are 11-0-2, handed BVP a 2-0 defeat on Sept. 17 in Cumberland, but the Pride battled the Lincoln School to a 1-1 tie in their rematch on Oct. 12.
Tuesday’s victory over C.F., which came into the game with a 6-3-3 record, started out as a defensive battle, but saw freshman Emely Carreon score the Pride’s first goal with four minutes left in the first half.
Senior captain Lucy Noris then doubled the lead early in the second half, and her classmate, Gianna DaSilva, netted BVP’s final goal with 12 minutes to play in the game.
The Pride will be only the second team in the school’s history to compete in a championship game. The boys’ basketball team reached the D-III title game last spring, only to fall to Times2 Academy in overtime.
