LINCOLN – Individually, Bryan Zapata has done it all in his four-year career with the Blackstone Valley Prep boys’ swim team.
One of the three swimmers that made up the Pride’s squad during their inaugural 2018-19 season, Zapata owns almost every school record, as well as one of BVP’s greatest athletic accomplishments, when he earned Second-Team All-State honors as a sophomore by placing second in the 100-yard backstroke at the state championship meet at Brown University.
But team-wise, Zapata never found success. The Pride spent their first two seasons participating in the RIIL’s independent meets, which are geared for schools with not enough swimmers to field a full team, and last year, despite having just three swimmers, BVP still took on a dual-meet schedule, but lost all seven of its meets.
“We only had three guys and two girls last year,” said Zapata. “But after three years, we finally have a team and it feels really good.”
It certainly does feel good. This winter, the Pride have seven boys and eight girls on their roster, which means that they can fill almost every individual event with multiple swimmers, as well as field relay teams.
And with that increase in numbers have come the program’s first victories in the RIIL’s new Division IV. On Jan. 6 at the Smithfield YMCA, the Pride made school history by sweeping their season-opening meet with Burrillville, and last Friday night, in their home opener at the MacColl YMCA, both BVP squads improved to 2-1 by defeating Mount Saint Charles Academy.
A handful of meets remain on the Pride’s schedule, including today’s 4:30 p.m. matchup back in Lincoln against the Tolman/Shea co-op team and tomorrow’s 4:30 p.m. contest between the girls’ squad and Pilgrim’s girls-only team.
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the boys will wrap up their schedule when both BVP teams face the Providence Country Day/St. Raphael Academy co-op team at the Boys & Girls Club of East Providence, and on Friday, Feb. 11, the girls will host Toll Gate’s girls-only team in their finale.
Yes, only one more win by the boys and two more by the girls will clinch winning seasons. Can it be done?
“I certainly hope so,” noted first-year head coach Kenzie McCormick, who was a standout swimmer for Cumberland High before graduating in 2014 and is currently a 7th-grade teacher at BVP. “We have some meets next week, so we’ll see how it goes.”
McCormick, whose assistant coach is the head coach from the last three seasons, Samantha Ewart, talked about the program after watching the boys’ team win 10 of the meet’s 11 events to defeat the Mounties, 46-35, and the girls’ squad post a 44-36 victory.
One thing she discussed was both teams more than doubling their numbers, and she gave credit to where it was due when asked the reason for the larger-than-expected turnout.
“Honestly, it’s all to Alexis,” noted McCormick, referring to senior Alexis Flores, who along with Zapata, is a captains of the boys’ team and a four-year member of the program. “He basically recruited kids in school a couple of months before the season started and he was like, ‘Who wants to be a swimmer?’”
Zapata and Flores enjoyed outstanding meets in last week’s win over the Mounties, as Zapata won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.3 seconds and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:11.17 and Flores captured the 200-yard individual medley in 2:31.84 and 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.61.
Another returnees from last year’s team, sophomore Nick Iannetta, was also a double winner, claiming the 200-yard freestyle (2:11.22) and 100-yard butterfly (1:06.57), and so was the squad’s youngest swimmer, freshman Dariel Delzas, who seized the 100-yard freestyle (59.55 seconds) and 100-yard backstroke (1:11.00).
“Daniel is 0.5 (of a second) off (qualifying for the state meet) in three different events, in the 100 free, 50 free, and 100 back,” reported McCormick. “I’m hoping that he makes it.”
Zapata, Flores, Iannetta, and Delzas also teamed up to claim the 200-yard medley (1:57.86) and 400-yard freestyle (4:01.84) relay events, and the Pride also received solid swims from junior Michael Pereira and sophomores John Mills and Ariv Chadha.
As for the girls’ squad, it’s led by their junior captain, Katie Chiappetta, who is the only 11th-grader on the senior-less girls’ squad. In the win over the Mounties, she easily took the 50-yard (25.85 seconds) and 200-yard (2:01.95) freestyle events and swam on the Pride’s first-place 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams, which winning times were 2:21.46 and 4:50.76.
Also having a huge meet was sophomore Jazmine Hernandez, who captured the 100-yard butterfly (1:30.80) and swam the first leg on BVP’s 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relay teams.
Freshman Zoe Costa and Kacie Rua also finished second in multiple individual events, and along with sophomore Evelyn Refino and freshman Giselle Flores, took part on BVP’s winning relay teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.