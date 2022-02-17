CUMBERLAND – When the Blackstone Valley Prep boys’ basketball team won its first three Division III games, only to kick off the 2022 portion of its D-III schedule with five straight losses, head coach Kevin Payette didn’t reach for the panic button.
“We didn’t get blown out in those games,” he admitted. “We lost by one point to Ponaganset and three to Exeter/West Greenwich, so it wasn’t the end of the world.”
While that stretch was a tough one for the Pride, better days were surely ahead. On Jan. 24, they posted a surprisingly lopsided 68-47 win over North Smithfield, and that kicked off a stellar run that saw BVP capture seven of its next nine games.
Last Friday night, the Pride capped that run and celebrated their Senior Night in style by posting a 64-53 win over Mount Saint Charles Academy that helped them inch them closer to winning the Division III-B regular-season title.
The Pride went into Tuesday night’s regular-season finale at the Paul Cuffee School with a 10-7 record and needing a victory over the three-win Navigators to sew up a share of the championship.
Juanita Sanchez sat behind BVP in the standings with a 9-7 record and two games to go on its schedule against Mount and Highlander Charter, but two of those losses came to the Pride.
Last Friday’s victory was also the fifth in a row (and third of the week) for the Pride, who took all the drama out of last Friday’s contest by rattling off 14 of the game’s first 15 points and grabbing a 20-11 lead after a quarter of play, a 31-13 command at halftime, and a 44-29 lead at the end of three quarters.
“We’re playing better,” noted Payette. “Xavier (Lara) is having a very good year and our younger guys are playing well, so that’s been good to see.”
A Second-Team All-Division pick and one of the Pride’s top players in their march to the D-III championship game last year, Lara, who is a senior guard, is averaging over 19 points per game. He was BVP’s lone 12th-grader to play last Friday – forward Chris Rodriguez, a four-year member of the team, is out for the season with an injury after playing in just five games.
As for some of the Pride’s young stars, sophomore forward Juan Bedoya is averaging 12 points per contest, sophomore guard Quentin Blouin has been a threat from three-point land, and sophomore forward Ethan Sou has been solid in the paint.
Sou had a career game in last Friday night’s victory, as he scored a game-high 28 points and was 11-of-13 from the free throw line. Bedoya also poured in 18 points and ripped down 11 rebounds, and Lara added 13.
Two nights before defeating the Mounties, BVP switched places with Juanita Sanchez in the standings by capturing their showdown in Providence, 53-48. Lara’s game-high 21 points and Bedoya’s 15 led the Pride’s attack.
The Pride were also in Providence earlier last week for a matchup against St. Patrick Academy, which they won, 70-54. Lara scored 23 points to propel BVP, which also received balanced scoring from Bedoya (13 points), Sou (10), junior guard Xavier Coleman (nine), senior forward Michael Mendez (eight), and Blouin (seven).
Entering Tuesday’s action, the Pride were one of six D-III teams with double digits in victories, as they were tied with the Division III-C’s leader, Davies, for the fifth-best record. They trailed Ponaganset and Mount Hope (each 15-2), defending D-III champion Times2 Academy (13-5), and Moses Brown (11-6).
“I think we have an outside shot at the top four,” noted Payette, who expects to host an opening-round playoff contest on Friday night. “That will be huge, so we’ll see what happens between now and then.”
