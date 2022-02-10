PROVIDENCE – Blackstone Valley Prep senior and Cumberland resident Lucy Noris was the highlight of a hectic Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house that hosted six class indoor track and field championship meets.
Noris was one of the top athletes in the girls’ Small Schools meet that capped the day, as she captured the 1,000 in a time of 3:13.23 and the 1,500 in 5:00.52. She won both events by more than six seconds.
The girls’ Large Schools meet saw the Clippers take fifth place with 33 points and junior Grace Carr guide them with a first-place finish of 1:40.21 in the 600.
The 4x200 relay squad of senior Eden Gutierrez, junior Brianna Landry, sophomore Jordan Nicolace, and freshman Emma Kucal also placed third (1:54.14), and senior Alia Nigri finished fourth in the long jump (15-11½).
In the boys’ Class A meet, the Clippers only tallied 14 points, but eight came from their 4x800 relay team of seniors Henry Dennen and Matt Picchioni, junior Wheaton Harvey, and sophomore Jeremiah Rocha, which placed second in 8:32.35.
Dennen and Carr only competed in one event, because the following day, they were at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., racing some of the northeast’s top runners in the Junior Mile at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. Dennen placed eighth in the boys’ race in a personal-best time of 4:15.75, and Carr placed 10th in 5:15.36.
A couple of Cumberland runners on the La Salle Academy boys’ team also ran very well in the Class A meet. Senior Adam Thibodeau captured the 3,000 in a time of 8:52.22, and his classmate, Jack Casey, finished second in the 1,500 (4:09.81) and third in the 1,000 (2:44.56).
Lincoln competed in the boys’ Class B and girls’ Medium Schools meet and also saw several athletes step onto the awards podium.
In the girls’ meet, junior Jillian Leahy won the 20-pound weight with a throw of 47 feet, 10¼ inches, and the boys’ meet saw junior Nathan Evans claim the 1,000 (4:08.38), sophomore Tyler Durang finish second in the shot (44-1¾), and junior Christian Toro place third in the 25-pound weight (64-¾). Toro is currently ranked 13th in the nation in the weight.
