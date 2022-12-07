CENTRAL FALLS – Carl Africo, a North Providence resident who has been involved at Central Falls High School and in the community for the last 18 years, will start his new venture next Monday as the Warriors’ athletic director.
“It’s always been a passion of mine,” Africo said of becoming an A.D. “I’m in it for the long haul.”
Even though he was born and raised in North Providence, Africo said that Central Falls has become his second family. After working in his family’s business during his 20s, Africo said he decided on a career change, went to Providence College, and earned his teaching degree. From there, his first job was at Central Falls and he has never looked back.
What has stuck in Africo’s mind was his tour of the high school. The head of the maintenance department gave the tour and told the potential teachers that if they were not in it for the long haul, then just turn around, get back in their cars, and leave.
“You fall in love with this community and it becomes a part of you,” Africo said.
He has been in the science department for the last 18 years, and for the last 10, he’s been a chemistry teacher. When he started at the high school, he was the boys’ junior varsity basketball and soccer coaches, but when the varsity soccer team moved up to Division I after winning the D-III championship in 2005, he took over as the head coach and gave up coaching basketball.
For the past decade, Africo and the athletic director he’s replacing, Anthony Ficocelli, have had a close relationship, but Ficocelli, who is also of North Providence, will be taking over as that school department’s athletic director after its current A.D., Glenn Williams, retires on Dec. 22.
While Africo has been there and watched his three kids grow up and play soccer, he commented on how Ficocelli can now follow the development of his son, Michael, and daughter, Alexis, at North Providence High.
Africo said his youngest son, Ricky, just played his last soccer game at Johnson & Wales University, and with the end of the high school soccer season, he said he’s had a lot more time on his hands.
When Ficocelli decided it was time to leave, there were other people besides Africo interested in the job. Africo said that what he thinks gave him an edge is the support he has in the community and that he wears his heart on his sleeve.
“For the last 18 years, I’ve had two families,” he said. “My three children have grown up with this community.”
While it was not a full-time position before, the district has now made it one. Africo said this will allow him to have more flexibility. He said he will stay on as the boys’ head soccer coach, but Friday will be his last day in the classroom as a chemistry teacher, which he said is bittersweet.
He wants to be 100 percent invested as the athletic director and continue to improve athletics in Central Falls. That means he will start connecting with the elementary schools and try to grow the programs at the middle school level, as they only have three sports at that level. He wants to create a feeder system into the high school and bring more sports to Calcutt Middle School, including volleyball, but that depends on gym usage and space.
He also said that hopefully they can bring more sports to the high school level, including lacrosse. The building of a new high school will also help out in creating new opportunities for teams. Africo said that maybe they can get a pool and create a swim team.
Africo said that Ficocelli and the school’s past A.D.s have done a good job setting up a pathway for him.
“We want to give our kids a great assortment of things to do,” he said. “And our sports programs are a jewel of the community.”
The Warriors have already started to expand with a new cheerleading program, and this past spring, they fielded their first boys’ volleyball team, which won seven matches and earned a berth in the D-III quarterfinals.
An initiative that Africo came up with after watching college soccer with his son is to create a Student Athletic Council at the high school. He said that student-athletes should have a say about athletic decisions, including attendance and GPA requirements.
Another goal is to have an official Signing Day for his athletes that have committed to continue to play sports in college. They have had many student-athletes continue their playing careers in college, but want to have an actual day to celebrate their decisions.
Africo does not know how many years he has left as the boys’ soccer coach, but he is not ready to leave that position yet. He said he spent a lot of seasons building that team at the D-I level, and for him, it’s not always about winning a state championship. Since making the jump from D-III to D-I, more C.F. soccer players have moved on to play in college and become All-New England selections.
Competing in D-I means you’re facing the best teams in the state and the biggest schools that have college coaches and recruits. Africo said that a number of his players have been noticed while playing against teams such as La Salle Academy and Bishop Hendricken.
Most importantly, he said his program is trying to create good human beings. But winning is obviously good, and since they have moved up to D-I, the Warriors have never missed the playoffs.
With their new state-of-the-art high school facilities, Macomber Stadium, which hosts football, soccer, baseball, and softball games on its two-year-old turf surface, and the building of a new high school, Africo hopes that the kids they lose to private schools will now want to stay in Central Falls.
“Great things are happening in Central Falls,” he said.
