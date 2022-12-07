CENTRAL FALLS – Carl Africo, a North Providence resident who has been involved at Central Falls High School and in the community for the last 18 years, will start his new venture next Monday as the Warriors’ athletic director.

“It’s always been a passion of mine,” Africo said of becoming an A.D. “I’m in it for the long haul.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.