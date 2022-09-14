Central Falls/BVP senior tight end Alex Rodriguez, #6, motors down the field for 22 yards after catching a pass from quarterback Sha-Dean Lovett in the first quarter of last Saturday afternoon’s Division IV opener. The co-op team will head up Mineral Spring Avenue on Saturday afternoon to take on North Providence.
Central Falls/BVP senior tailback Tyshon O’Connell, #22, is off to the races as he sprints around a few Hope players and picks up a first down during last Saturday afternoon’s Division IV opener at Macomber Stadium. O’Connell scored a touchdown in the first quarter to help the co-op team roll to a 50-0 victory.
Central Falls/BVP/AF co-op starting quarterback sophomore #3 Sha-Dean Lovett, after a fake handoff to #22 Tyshon O'Connell, rans out of the pocket to make a pass. Lovett also ran for a three-yard touchdown in the 50-0 win over Hope in DIV last Saturday.
CENTRAL FALLS – Back in Division IV for the first time since 2015, the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep/Achievement First co-op football team kicked off its season on the right foot last Saturday afternoon with a 50-0 victory over Hope High at Macomber Stadium.
It’s been quite a bit of time since the co-op squad had been on the winning end of a lopsided score. After sitting out the RIIL’s 2021 two-month spring season, the Warriors returned to action last fall, this time as a co-op with BVP, but lost all six of their D-III games and were sent down to D-IV during the RIIL’s offseason realignment.
As for last weekend’s victory, “it feels very good,” head coach Jeff Lapierre added. “Obviously, last year, we had bumps and bruises, and we’ve been on the other side of today’s score, but we knew we wanted to come in and make some form of a statement at home, and we played solid football.”
This year’s co-op team is made up of players from five schools. In addition to the players from Central Falls and Blackstone Valley Prep, there are also three from Achievement First of Providence, two from the Met School, and three from the Greene School.
With so many seniors, Lapierre said that he has a wealth of experience, “and a lot of these players have been here since 2019 when they were ninth graders,” Lapierre noted. “Last year, we really had a difficult time, and I really felt bad for those seniors and the way they had to go out, but this year, we have a lot of returning players and we should do well.”
After graduating its starting quarterback, the team was in dire need of one this season. Lapierre said that sophomore Sha-Dean Lovett was a running back and linebacker last year, “and the first thing he said when he came to (preseason) camp was, ‘I want to try quarterback,’ and he’s making a go at it,” the head coach said. “Today, he gave a solid performance.”
Lovett quickly put the co-op team on the board by throwing a 31-yard touchdown pass to senior Andreni Maldonado 1:54 into the game. Since the kicking game still needs work, the co-op team went for the two-point conversion and made it on a pass from senior Alex Maia to Maldonado.
A six-yard run by senior tailback Tyshon O’Connell soon gave the co-op team a 14-0 lead, and before the first quarter came to a close, the hosts upped their lead to 22-0 when senior Sha-King Lovett scooped up a bad snap on a punt by Hope at the Blue Wave’s 4-yard line and ran it into the end zone. Maia then ran in the two-point conversion.
The scoring continued in the second quarter as Sha-Dean Lovett scored on a three-yard touchdown run, senior linebacker Branden Schenek recovered a fumble by the Blue Wave in the end zone, and sophomore Jadiel Santiago returned a punt 44 yards for a touchdown. That gave the hosts a 44-0 command.
Lapierre’s starters did not return to the game in the second half, instead being replaced by the junior varsity players and freshmen. Junior wide receiver Julian Ortiz also spent the rest of the game at quarterback.
One of the co-op team’s young players, sophomore John Cuadrado, had an interception early in the third quarter, and six plays later, the Warriors were back in the end zone, as Ortiz threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Kevin Arango.
“I thought it was an outstanding opportunity to get the entire roster to play today,” Lapierre said. “I know Hope doesn’t have a JV team, but we kind of made a little JV game, and it was good, as it was a complete team victory. A lot of those kids won’t get to play under the big lights on Friday nights, but they got an opportunity and it was fun.”
As for the rest of Division IV, “I think it’s wide open, and there are some very tough teams that we are going to come across,” said Lapierre. “To put it in perspective, we did what we were supposed to do and I’m happy, but you can’t be overly elated with something that was supposed to be done.”
After enjoying last weekend’s victory, the page was quickly turned and the team’s focus was set on this Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. game against North Providence High at the Cougars’ new turf complex.
Lapierre hopes his seniors can go out with a better experience than last year’s class, especially since this will be Lapierre’s final season at the helm. He said he has been a part of Central Falls football for the last 20 years, working with head coach Mo Jackson before taking over Jackson’s role.
“It’s time for different people to take over, and as much as I love it and I love the guys, it’s just time,” he said. “Time for somebody else.”
