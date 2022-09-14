CENTRAL FALLS – Back in Division IV for the first time since 2015, the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep/Achievement First co-op football team kicked off its season on the right foot last Saturday afternoon with a 50-0 victory over Hope High at Macomber Stadium.

It’s been quite a bit of time since the co-op squad had been on the winning end of a lopsided score. After sitting out the RIIL’s 2021 two-month spring season, the Warriors returned to action last fall, this time as a co-op with BVP, but lost all six of their D-III games and were sent down to D-IV during the RIIL’s offseason realignment.

