CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op football team celebrated its Homecoming Day in style last Saturday afternoon by defeating neighboring Division IV rival Davies, 24-8, at Macomber Stadium.

The defeat was the first for the Patriots, who fell to 3-1, and for the moment, occupy third place in the standings. Smithfield, which earlier that day, rolled to a 35-6 victory over winless Hope, remains the division’s lone unbeaten team at 4-0, while the Central Falls/BVP co-op team is now 4-1.

