CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op football team celebrated its Homecoming Day in style last Saturday afternoon by defeating neighboring Division IV rival Davies, 24-8, at Macomber Stadium.
The defeat was the first for the Patriots, who fell to 3-1, and for the moment, occupy third place in the standings. Smithfield, which earlier that day, rolled to a 35-6 victory over winless Hope, remains the division’s lone unbeaten team at 4-0, while the Central Falls/BVP co-op team is now 4-1.
The Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout and Providence Country Day/Juanita Sanchez co-op teams are both a game behind C.F./BVP with 3-2 records.
The co-op team was led by sophomore quarterback Sha-Dean Lovett, who threw three touchdown passes to help his team erase an 8-6 deficit. Two of the TD passes went to senior wide receiver Alex Maia, who returned to action after sitting out the previous week’s 7-6 loss to Smithfield with a hand injury.
Senior wide receiver Andreni Maldonado and senior tailback Tyshon O’Connell also scored touchdowns for the co-op team, as did senior quarterback Antonio Cabral for Davies.
The co-op team will face winless Scituate on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Johnston High, and earlier that day, Davies will take on North Providence at 1:30 p.m. in a “home” game for the Patriots on the Cougars’ campus.
