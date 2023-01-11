LINCOLN – It’s been 14 years since the Central Falls High girls’ basketball team won a championship, but the Warriors are determined to end that drought in the RIIL’s new Division IV.

The Warriors became the division’s lone undefeated team last week by handing two teams their first losses of the season. Last Wednesday, the Warriors got out to a fast start in their game against neighboring Davies Tech and never looked back in posting a 52-21 win on the Patriots’ home court, and two nights later, C.F. returned home and took down Johnston, 63-38.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.