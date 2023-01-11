Central Falls junior point guard Pamela Galva drives to the hoop past Davies senior guard Jaylene Sanchez, #12, during last Wednesday night's Division IV game in Lincoln. Galva, who was a First-Team Division III all-star last season, scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Warriors to a 52-21 victory.
Above, Central Falls senior center Joana Rodrigues puts in a layup for two of her 11 points in last Wednesday night’s 52-21 win over Davies. Below, Central Falls junior point guard Pamela Galva, right, drives to the hoop past Davies senior guard Jaylene Sanchez. Galva, who was a First-Team Division III all-star last season, scored a game-high 22 points.
Central Falls junior point guard Pamela Galva drives to the hoop past Davies senior guard Jaylene Sanchez, #12, during last Wednesday night's Division IV game in Lincoln. Galva, who was a First-Team Division III all-star last season, scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Warriors to a 52-21 victory.
Above, Central Falls senior center Joana Rodrigues puts in a layup for two of her 11 points in last Wednesday night’s 52-21 win over Davies. Below, Central Falls junior point guard Pamela Galva, right, drives to the hoop past Davies senior guard Jaylene Sanchez. Galva, who was a First-Team Division III all-star last season, scored a game-high 22 points.
LINCOLN – It’s been 14 years since the Central Falls High girls’ basketball team won a championship, but the Warriors are determined to end that drought in the RIIL’s new Division IV.
The Warriors became the division’s lone undefeated team last week by handing two teams their first losses of the season. Last Wednesday, the Warriors got out to a fast start in their game against neighboring Davies Tech and never looked back in posting a 52-21 win on the Patriots’ home court, and two nights later, C.F. returned home and took down Johnston, 63-38.
The Warriors entered their game on Tuesday night against Hope with a 4-0 record, while Johnston, which was 5-1, and Davies, which was 3-1, faced each other on Tuesday night at the Panthers’ gym. Also sitting among the top four in the standings with a 3-1 mark was the Lincoln School.
After posting a 7-10 mark last winter that was their best record in four years, the Warriors were placed in their new nine-team division during the RIIL’s offseason realignment, and also joining them are Blackstone Valley Prep, Block Island, Hope, Providence Country Day, and the Times2/Paul Cuffee/St. Patrick Academy co-op team.
The main goal for the Warriors this season is to go all the way, “and these kids are doing their thing,” C.F. head coach Nick Lafreniere said. “And they’re hungry too. A lot of them are fresh off volleyball, in which they lost in the finals at RIC, and I think they have a hunger to get back there. They told me they want it, and if they can put their actions behind their words, I think we have a good chance of playing at RIC come February.”
Against Davies, the Warriors started the game with a 10-0 run before ending the first quarter with a 22-6 lead and halftime with a 40-8 command. Junior point guard Pamela Galva got on a roll in the second quarter and scored eight straight points on four buckets, and she ended the night with a game-high 22 points.
“We obviously have other good players that surround (Galva), but she kind of sets the tone,” said Lafreniere, who also received 11 points from senior center Joana Rodrigues Andrade. “When she is on her grind, we’ll have a fighting chance.”
Also scoring eight points, including the first basket of the game, was a newcomer to the Warriors’ program, junior guard Kamila Pizarro Pinto. Lafreniere said that his team got lucky getting Pinto, who had only been a student at the school for two weeks before tryouts. She is another ball handler, he said, and has been a good compliment to Galva.
As for his team’s effort against the Patriots, “I loved it, to be quite honest,” Lafreniere added. “That effort is going to get us places. Without that effort, we have come into gyms sometimes and absolutely stunk it up, simply because our effort was poor. But the effort was there and it was outstanding.”
Defensively, “we had a really good defensive stretch against them,” Lafreniere said. “I think this was something they aren’t used to.”
Leading the Patriots with 10 points was senior forward Fatoumata Coulibaly.
In the victory over Johnston, Galva had an outstanding game with a game-high 23 points and 11 assists, and Pinto added 18 points and six assists. Senior center Joana Rodrigues also had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, and senior forward Alexya Torres scored seven points and ripped down a game-high 22 rebounds.
“We were able to get multiple defensive stops and turn them into fast-break points,” Lafreniere reported. “We had 19 assists as a team, which showed how unselfish we are playing right now. We definitely are starting to hit our stride, but still have a lot of work to do. We had 18 turnovers as a team, and we have to take care of the ball a little better. I’d like to see that number at 10 max per game.”
The Warriors will have another showdown on their hands on Friday at 4:30 p.m. when they head to Providence to face the Lincoln School. The Patriots are also on the road for their next game, as they visit Hope on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.