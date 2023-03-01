PROVIDENCE – The Central Falls High girls’ basketball team had been a force to be reckoned with all season long in Division IV, but last Friday night, nerves came into play, as the Warriors’ neighboring rival, Davies Tech, gave them a run for their money in the RIIL’s inaugural D-IV championship game at Rhode Island College.
Nevertheless, the undefeated Warriors persevered and came out on top, 46-35, for their 16th victory in as many games, as well as their first championship since they won the D-III title during the 2008-09 season.
“It feels outstanding,” Central Falls head coach Nick Lafreniere said. “I’m so hyped.”
But going into this game, Lafreniere said he knew it was going to be tough to defeat the 3rd-seeded Patriots, who ended their season with a 12-4 mark that is their best record since the 2014-15 season.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, and I told the kids that,” he said. “I knew this was going to be a dogfight and it was. And I wouldn’t have had it any other way, and I know the kids wouldn’t have wanted it any other way either. Anything easy is not worth it. If it’s hard, you have to go out and get it, and we did today.”
Three of the Warriors’ players were back at RIC for the first time in three months. Those players were members of the school’s volleyball team that was on the losing end of the Warriors’ last two D-III championship matches at the Murray Center.
“Coming into this building, we were all very emotional because it brought back the memories,” said C.F. senior captain Alexsya Torres, who along with senior center Joana Rodrigues and junior point guard Pamela Galva, starred on the volleyball team. “But since we won (tonight), I’ll always have that memory that we won something for our school and have a legacy.”
On the other side, the Patriots dropped both regular-season games to the Warriors, both by lopsided 52-21 and 51-26 scores. And while the Warriors knocked down Providence Country Day in the semifinals, 60-19, for their 15th straight victory by 20 or more points, the Patriots’ semifinal-round matchup was a lot closer: Davies defeated the 2nd-seeded Lincoln School, 34-32, in what head coach Matthew Kerwin called “a grind-it-out game.”
Last Friday night, the Warriors were toughly matched with resistance from the Patriots, who had a great game plan, and almost executed it perfectly, with their zone defense, as they tried to contain Galva, C.F.’s top scoring threat.
“Pamela is a heck of a player,” Kerwin said. “We treated her like Steph Curry. We ran an inverted triangle to be out on the other shooters and then let our bigs kind of crash the boards and just tail her wherever she went. Aniyah (Gomes), Jo-jo (Ojone Ali), and Emma (Ise), their rebounding is what kept us in it and was just tremendous all game long.”
Both teams got off to a slow start, as nerves were evident and they had trouble sinking shots. Rodrigues delivered the first two buckets of the game, but the Patriots answered back with the next seven points, as freshman forward Aniyah Gomes, who ended the night with 17 points, scored the first five.
At the end of the first quarter, both teams were tied, 11-11, but Davies kept up the defensive pressure and went into halftime with an 18-17 lead.
“We just said at halftime, we’re either going to (put it) together or we’re not and we need everybody to step up,” Lafreniere said. “I think we were waiting for everybody to make a play. Everybody waited for one another, and we didn’t go out there and make anything. In the second half, we changed it. We started to go after it a little bit more. We didn’t wait for one girl to make a play, and they stepped up for sure.”
In the third quarter, the Patriots ran into foul trouble, as Ojone Ali and junior forward Fatoumata Coulibaly each picked up their fourth fouls. As a result, Galva, who led the Warriors with 17 points, started to break out and scored seven points in that quarter. She sank a pair of free throws to give the Warriors a 21-20 lead, and after a free throw by Gomes tied the score, junior Kamila Pizarro Pinto hit a three-pointer to give the Warriors some breathing room at 24-21.
“It took a while, but I think our chat in the locker room got to us,” Torres said.
Down by a point with less than a minute on the clock, the Patriots tried to end the third quarter with a basket, but they turned the ball over on a travel violation. Galva then came back to hit a three at the buzzer and give her team a 32-28 lead and the momentum.
The Warriors began to extend their lead in the fourth quarter, as Rodrigues hit a big three-pointer late in the game to eventually seal the victory. She was used sparingly in the second half after getting hit with her fourth foul, but she finished the game with 16 points.
“It’s been my dream to come here and win something for my school, so I could always leave something behind,” Torres said. “It feels great. We came here for volleyball, and sadly, we fell, but we just brought it back this basketball season. I’m really happy.”
Despite the loss, Kerwin was impressed with his players and how they performed on the big stage.
“I’m so proud of that group for the way they fought,” he said. “And we’re young. I only start one senior, so I want to be right back here next year.”
