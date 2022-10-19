CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls High girls’ volleyball team continued to look like a squad that’s on the fast track to returning to the Division III championship match on Monday night, as the Warriors celebrated their Senior Night in their loud, energetic gymnasium by netting a 3-1 win over Narragansett in Division III-A action.

The win clinched the regular-season title for the Warriors, who improved their first-place record to 10-1, while the second-place Mariners fell to 7-5.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.