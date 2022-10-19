Central Falls senior hitter Joana Rodrigues unleashes a spike during Monday night’s match against second-place Narragansett. She delivered 14 kills and two aces to help the Warriors defeat the Mariners, 3-1, improve to 10-1, and clinch the Division III-A regular-season championship. The Warriors are back in action tonight with a match against Tiverton.
Central Falls senior hitter Joana Rodrigues unleashes a spike during Monday night’s match against second-place Narragansett. She delivered 14 kills and two aces to help the Warriors defeat the Mariners, 3-1, improve to 10-1, and clinch the Division III-A regular-season championship. The Warriors are back in action tonight with a match against Tiverton.
CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls High girls’ volleyball team continued to look like a squad that’s on the fast track to returning to the Division III championship match on Monday night, as the Warriors celebrated their Senior Night in their loud, energetic gymnasium by netting a 3-1 win over Narragansett in Division III-A action.
The win clinched the regular-season title for the Warriors, who improved their first-place record to 10-1, while the second-place Mariners fell to 7-5.
The Warriors took care of business in the first set, 25-19, but let the Mariners back in to the second set, losing 23-25. The third set was back and forth, but the Warriors pulled out the 25-22 win and gradually got back into their natural form in the fourth set and sealed the match with a 25-16 win.
“It’s a tough one when it’s Senior Night,” Central Falls head coach Rich Sousa said. “We change our rotation to let our seniors play that don’t usually normally play as much, so it’s always a tough night, but we kind of settled in and played our game.”
All the seniors played, including the Warriors’ top hitter, Joana Rodrigues, who delivered 14 kills and two aces.
“Joana was All-State last year as a junior,” Sousa said. “She just hits (the ball) so hard. When we can get the ball to her, it’s really hard for teams to stop her, and even if she hits it at a player, it’s like hitting the chest and face. They just can’t react fast enough.”
The other seniors include setter Yulianna Hernandez, Ilenis Robles, and Alexsya Torres, who had five aces and three kills.
Rodrigues unleashed a kill to start the game and the Warriors never looked back in the first set, as they jumped out to a 12-3 lead.
The second set was a different story, as the Mariners went on a 6-2 run to start the set. On Robles’ serve, the Warriors came back to tie the score, 7-7, and then take a 10-7 advantage. They were up 18-15 before the Mariners answered back, tied the score at 18-18, and took over.
“When we pass well, we can run our offense,” Sousa said. “There’s no question about that, everything is smooth. But we struggled with serving today, except in that last set; we got more consistent with our serve and we pulled away. When we miss too many serves, it keeps the other team in the game, and we have to get better at that.”
The Warriors took control of the third set, 8-4, on a point scored by Pamela Galva, who had an ace and five kills. The Mariners came back to grab a 10-9 lead, but after the Warriors tied the score, 15-15, the Warriors regained the lead and never looked back.
The Mariners started the fourth set with the lead, but once the Warriors tied the score, 9-9, they eventually regained total control of the rest of the match.
“We struggled a little bit today,” Sousa said. “It’s not our normal smooth self, but it’s alright, a win is a win and we’ll take it. Now we can just settle in and play our normal rotation. We have a lot to work on and we’re going to do some video watching. We need to sit down in a room, watch ourselves play on video, and learn from it.”
While the Warriors sit atop the division, Bay View Academy sits in first place in Division III-B with an 8-1 record, while defending D-III champion Scituate is in second place at 8-3. Central Falls netted an impressive 25-23, 25-15, 28-26 victory over the Bengals last Tuesday, Oct. 11, and at the end of last month, the Warriors took a five-set thriller from Scituate by scores of 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, and 15-8.
“That was a big win,” Sousa said of last week’s victory over Bay View. “We only have one loss, (3-1 to Tolman on Oct. 3), so we have the tiebreaker (over Bay View). Now we’ve got Tiverton on the road (tonight at 6:30 p.m.), which is a tough team. And we’ve got Block Island back-to-back. That’s never easy because you have to survive the boat (ride). Last year, we had about four or five kids that were sick – it was rough waters.”
The main goal for the rest of the season and into the playoffs is improving on defense, Sousa said.
“My biggest thing is we just have to get better at defense,” he said. “Defense is so critical. We always tend to think about offense and hitting, but defense wins games and championships. That’s what we have to get better at. We lost five seniors last year, so we’re really hurting in that department, but we’re working every week and trying to get better at it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.