WOONSOCKET – The Ernest A. Carignan Jr. Memorial Fishing Derby, a tournament for local boys and girls ages 12 and younger which is sponsored by the Woonsocket Elks Lodge #850 and Woonsocket Parks & Recreation Department, will be returning to Cass Park after a two-year absence.
The tournament will take place on Saturday from 6 to 10:30 a.m., and trophies will be awarded for the biggest fish and the heaviest string of five fish. There will also be raffle prizes and free hot dogs and beverages.
Children can register at the park on the morning of the event, or at Pete’s Bait and Tackle on Burnside Avenue.
