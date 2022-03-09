PROVIDENCE – Fifteen days after winning its program’s first Division IV championship, the St. Raphael Academy/Providence Country Day co-op girls’ swim team took on the state’s best swimmers at last Saturday afternoon’s RIIL Championships at Brown University.
And the third-year squad turned in an excellent performance that saw SRA sophomore Korryn Cartwright and PCD freshman Maggie Holland step onto the awards podium by placing in the top six in multiple events and SRA/PCD finish 10th out of 25 schools in the standings with 105 points.
Cartwright finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:14.65 and fifth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.48, and Holland took fifth place in the 100-yard freestyle in 54.91 seconds and sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.00.
SRA/PCD also scored 42 points in the three relay races and saw two teams finish ninth. The 200-yard medley team of SRA senior Meghan Cabral, PCD freshman Tessa Lafreniere, Cartwright, and Holland clocked a time of 1:57.44 that was 0.92 of a second away from a top-six finish, and the 400-yard freestyle squad of SRA senior Morgan McCann, Cabral, Cartwright, and Lafreniere finished in 4:00.01.
