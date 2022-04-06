SMITHFIELD – The Central Falls High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame committee will finally induct the Class of 2020 into its Hall of Fame during a dinner and an induction ceremony on Thursday, May 19, at Twelve Acres Restaurant in Smithfield.
The social hour will begin at 6 p.m., and dinner will be served at 7.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2020’s ceremony was postponed. That class includes Mark Anter (Class of 1976), Valerine Biascochea (2009), Larry Cooper (1983), Carlos Depina (1983), Daphnay Gabriel (2003), Kashif Montgomery (2006), Jerry Munoz (1988), Kenneth Shorten (1966), and Juan Uran (1991).
Also getting inducted into the Hall of Fame are the school’s successful boys’ basketball teams from the 1953-55 seasons. Those three squads included former R.I. governor Lincoln Almond, Central Falls mayor Dick Bessette, Cumberland Supt. Bob Wallace, C.F. Supt. Roland Deneault, legendary coach Omer Landry, Joe Hughes, John DeGoes, and many educators.
Joe Travers will also be presented with the Lifetime Warrior Award.
Tickets for the event are $40. Reservations must be made by Thursday, May 12, and paid in advance by contacting Kathy Kelley at kathleenkelley12@cox.net or 401-639-2519 or Amy Corrigan at amybeth519@gmail.com.
