PAWTUCKET – Last Friday night marked a momentous occasion for Central Falls High School, as its athletic program unveiled its first boys’ volleyball team in a non-league Injury Fund match against the Tolman/Shea co-op team in the Tigers’ gymnasium.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they suffered a 29-27, 25-9, 25-9 loss to their neighbors, but they kept their heads up throughout the night as they continue to learn this sport and gain some valuable experience.
“I’m happy that they got to see their potential with the first game,” noted head coach Val Biascochea. “In the second and third (games), I think they were a little lost (with their positions), but otherwise, I was very proud of them. I just need them to feel confident and not nervous. It was more like a scrimmage, and I wanted them to see that so they would be ready for (their Division III opener).”
Centeal Falls’ D-III opener took place on Monday night on their home court against Johnston High, but unfortunately for the Warriors, the Panthers ruined their historic night by posting a 25-12, 25-11, 25-14 victory.
At the start of last Friday’s Injury Fund match, Central Falls and Tolman/Shea were trying to find their footing at the start, especially the Warriors, who were not only playing in their first game, but doing so on the road, in the smaller Tolman gym, and against a Division II opponent.
The Warriors took their first lead of the night, 20-19. The score would be tied at 25-25, but C.F. grabbed a 27-26 lead, only to watch Tolman/Shea pull out the victory by scoring the next three points.
Biascochea called her players’ performance “a complete team effort”, as they talked to each other and tried to help out each other, as well as ask her questions throughout the match.
Central Falls has had a girls’ volleyball program since 1987, but never a boys’ team. Biascochea, who graduated from C.F. in 2009, had played on the girls’ volleyball team and helped the Warriors claim the D-III title as a senior.
After playing at Rhode Island College under legendary R.I. coach Luis Carvalho, who is currently the head coach at Scituate High, she returned to Central Falls as an assistant girls’ coach.
“I played (at C.F.) with the coach that I coach with now (Richard Sousa) and we won a championship together,” she said. “That was amazing. I also played at RIC for two years with Luis Carvalho. So last year, in the (D-III girls’) finals at RIC (between C.F. and Scituate), I was coaching beside my high school coach and going against my college coach. I had to take a picture before the game started. That was awesome.”
Biascochea said that three or four years ago, she approached C.F. athletic director Anthony Ficocelli about possibly forming a boys’ volleyball team, but they wanted to see if there was enough interest before officially creating a team.
In 2019, Biascochea said a student advocated for a boys’ team and attempted a recreational team, but that didn’t last long. And the following year, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports as they were trying to form a co-ed team that would play scrimmages.
“This year, (Ficocelli) called me into his office and asked if I was still interested doing a boys’ team,” added Biascochea, who saw 35 boys sign up for the squad, but when tryouts began, only 12 show up. But she said that once word got around the school that C.F. was seriously having a boys’ team, they ended up having 25 players come out for it.
Throughout the tryouts, Biascochea wanted to make sure her players could keep up with the workouts. A few didn’t come back, but she was pleased with the 22 players who committed to the program, which is enough to field both varsity and junior varsity teams. The JV team has 10 players, while the varsity has a dozen.
Since Central Falls never had a boys’ team, this year’s players obviously aren’t very experienced, having maybe only played the sport in gym class, but Biascochea said that they have always supported the girls’ team. From watching the girls play, Biascochea said the boys picked up the basics and started to understand the game, making her job as the head coach easier.
Being early in the season, Biascochea said that she does not have captains as of yet, but lets her setter, junior Branden Schenck, lead the way. She wants the rest of her team to earn the right to be a leader.
“I have one senior, our libero, Zy’Heir Johnson,” added Biascochea, who praised his play during the first game of last Friday’s match. He was asking where he should be on the court and found out he could move around and not stay in one area.
Biascochea said her team was able to start to get over their nerves, having played a D-II team and being competitive last Friday, and she added that her players are now excited to see other teams.
The first goal this season, Biascochea said, is getting her players to love the sport of volleyball as much as she does, and from there, to have them believe in themselves.
“I know that they came in really scared and not knowing,” she said about last Friday’s match. “I want them to believe that they can do it and not be scared of any other team they are going to face. They need to believe in themselves, really try their best, and show up for the whole team.”
The Warriors’ next match is on Friday, as they will travel to Lincoln High for a 6:30 p.m. match.
