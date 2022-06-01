CENTRAL FALLS – Thanks to its come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Exeter/West Greenwich last Thursday night in its regular-season finale in its home gym, the Central Falls High boys’ volleyball team, in only its first season as an RIIL program, will play in the Division III playoffs as the sixth seed.
The win snapped a mini three-match losing streak for the Warriors, who improved to 7-9 in D-III play and will become the first RIIL first-year program to reach the postseason since Barrington played in the D-II playoffs in 2009.
It was a long night for the Warriors, but one they left in elation. After dropping the first two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-23, the Warriors stormed back with an epic comeback that saw them take the next three sets, 25-15, 25-23, and 15-13.
“Amazing,” C.F. head coach Val Biascochea said. “I’m really proud of them, because I knew that when they came into the match, they were all feeling pressure. I told them to pretend (the match) was like practice, but they all started getting nervous and it spiraled. Everyone was mute, so I knew that if I started talking – I’m loud – they would start moving and talking.”
The first two sets were close, and while the Warriors were in both of them, they started to take control of the match in the third set, as the nerves went away and their smart play came into the picture. They jumped out to a 4-1 lead and continued to build it into double digits.
Biascochea said that her team was using a different lineup, putting players in roles where they were the strongest, and it started to pay off.
“They picked it up,” she added. “I’m just happy they didn’t go against each other when things got hard. They tried to push each other and encourage (each other), especially when they felt that pressure in the last set.”
The fourth set was back and forth from start to finish, but the Warriors scored three of the final four points to force a deciding game. But doubt began to creep back into the Warriors in the fifth set, as the Scarlet Knights opened it with a 5-0 run and increased their lead to 7-3.
But the Warriors scored seven of the next eight points to take a two-point lead, and after the Scarlet Knights tied the score at 13-13, Central Falls won the set and the match, as junior Isaiah Silva and freshman Jamilson De Pina Almeida provided the heroics at the end.
“It was a mental game at that point,” Biascochea said. “I’m very proud of them for pushing through and trying to play smart and not fight each other. Usually, at this point, we’ll start getting mad, and it will go downhill from there, but I’m really happy that didn’t happen.”
De Pina Almeida led the Warriors with 19 kills and three blocks; junior Alex Maia added 15 kills and six blocks, and junior Chande Soares-Nobre added three aces.
As for her players making the playoffs as a first-year team, “I’m extremely happy,” Biascochea added. “I’m so excited, I’m at a loss for words. I know that they have been trying to work on their mental game because we were lacking the mentality a little bit. I sent some articles to them about mental toughness, and I’m happy that we brought that today.”
Eight teams make the playoffs, and the Warriors are expected to face neighboring St. Raphael Academy, which finished in third place with a 12-4 mark, in the upcoming quarterfinals. The Warriors had suffered a 3-1 loss to SRA in their last meeting on May 18, but C.F. received solid play from junior Alex Rodriguez (six blocks) and Maia.
“They need to learn to believe in themselves and they’ll get there,” Biascochea said of her players. “I just want to take everything one game at a time in the playoffs, and if they believe – I already do – then we’ll have a chance.”
