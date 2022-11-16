PROVIDENCE – After playing its best match of the season in the semifinals to knock out the defending Division III champions, the Central Falls High girls’ volleyball team had its difficulties in keeping up with Bay View Academy in last Saturday afternoon’s D-III title match.

The Warriors, who were seeking their first D-III title since 2009, captured the first set, but the Bengals won the next three and ended up celebrating a 3-1 victory and its program’s first title in 22 years at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.