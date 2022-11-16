Above, Central Falls senior outside hitter Joana Rodrigues, #1, spikes the ball past Bay View junior middle hitter Amelia Polichetti, #10, during last Saturday afternoon’s D-III finals at Rhode Island College. Bay View defeated C.F., 3-1. Left, Central Falls senior setter Yulianna Hernandez, #26, who played with her injured right ankle taped up, bumps the ball to a teammate.
Central Falls High School senior #15 Alexsya Torres serves up the ball in the DIII girls' volleyball finals last Saturday at Rhode Island College. In front of her is #1 Joana Rodrigues. The Warriors fell to Bay View, 3-1.
Central Falls High School girls' volleyball senior setter #26 Yulianna Hernandez sets up the ball last Saturday during the DIII finals match. Waiting for the ball to come over the net are Bay View #24 Ella Rwenzo and #34 Maggie McKitchen. The Warriors lost, 3-1; 25-22, 12-25, 22-25 and 23-25.
PROVIDENCE – After playing its best match of the season in the semifinals to knock out the defending Division III champions, the Central Falls High girls’ volleyball team had its difficulties in keeping up with Bay View Academy in last Saturday afternoon’s D-III title match.
The Warriors, who were seeking their first D-III title since 2009, captured the first set, but the Bengals won the next three and ended up celebrating a 3-1 victory and its program’s first title in 22 years at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center.
Both the Warriors, who had lost to Scituate in last year’s finals, and Bengals had quarterfinal-round byes and needed to win just one match to reach the finals. Central Falls, which ended its D-III season with a 14-2 mark, shut out Scituate, 3-0, and Bay View, which won its title with a 15-2 record, beat Narragansett, 3-1.
The Warriors, who were the top seed in last season’s playoffs, graduated a number of seniors and had to rely on sophomores this year, along with their top two senior starters, setter Yulianna Hernandez and outside hitter Joana Rodrigues.
“I didn’t think we were going to get this far at this point because we lost five seniors,” Central Falls head coach Richard Sousa said. “This (loss) was harder (than last year’s) though because we were at least at full strength last year. We were not at full strength this year.”
Hernandez suffered a right ankle injury at the end of last Thursday night’s match against Scituate, but Sousa said she was functioning enough to give it a go in the finals. The injury caused her to hobble a bit, and that affected her setting.
Despite the injury, Hernandez helped the Warriors squeak out the first set, 25-22. The score was tied on six different occasions, but the Bengals only led once, and with Rodrigues on the service line, the Warriors closed out the game.
But the Bengals took charge in the second set and went on a 9-0 run to take a 12-3 lead. Central Falls never rebounded and ended up suffering a 25-12 loss.
“Some of our blown passes weren’t to Yuli, and I told the team, ‘Everyone is a setter; everyone has to go get that ball,’” added Sousa. “They were letting it drop, knowing that she’s at like a turtle pace. She’s not the rabbit she was in the last match against Scituate. Everyone had to help her and step in. We had too many of those dropped balls, but they aren’t used to playing like that. They are used to her always getting it.”
The final two sets were a lot closer, but Bay View scored the final four points of the third set to post a 25-21 win; and in the fourth set, which went back and forth and saw the Bengals hold a 23-20 lead that was the biggest of the set, the Warriors fought back to tie the score at 23-23, but Bay View scored the final two points to clinch a 25-23 victory and the championship.
“I thought our serving was really kind of weak today,” said Sousa, whose teams entered their title match with nine straight victories, including a 25-23, 25-15, 28-26 win over Bay View on Oct. 11. “We have strong serving, but we missed so many serves. Bay View has a good offense, but their defense isn’t as strong. If you go soft on them, they are going to send their offense, and we weren’t strong on them. They ran their offense, which worked.”
In last Thursday’s victory over Scituate in the Warriors’ gym, the Warriors swept the Spartans by scores of 25-14, 25-19, and 25-23, as Rodrigues led the way with a dozen kills and four aces and junior outside hitter Pam Galva also played well.
Sousa saw Scituate post a 3-0 victory over Bay View on Oct. 27, “and after watching Scituate play Bay View the way they did, I was like, ‘Uh, oh,’” he said. “But we had our perfect game against them. We couldn’t do anything wrong, and I think it surprised them. Our serves were rockets; they had two very good passers, but every serve went to the other person and they struggled and we took advantage of that. It went so well. It was (Hernandez’s) injury that just killed us.”
The Warriors will graduate three key starters in Rodrigues, Hernandez, and right side hitter Alexsya Torres, but will have a number of experienced juniors returning to the team, starting with Galva.
“And we have a lot of sophomores in that crew, and I thought they all stepped up today,” Sousa said. “That’s a lot of pressure to be out there in this game and to have so much youth, but they made some critical plays at the net. Our middles also had some points up there and they are not used to that, so that was good.”
