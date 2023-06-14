PROVIDENCE – After averaging 16.9 runs and almost as many hits per contest in its 14 games this season, the Central Falls High softball team collected just five hits in its most important game of the year last Saturday afternoon – the Division IV championship game at Rhode Island College.
That was the only bad news of the day.
The Warriors took full advantage of 10 walks and 11 wild pitches by Juanita Sanchez, as well as seven errors by the Cavaliers’ defense, and that helped them cap the best season in their 19-year history as a fastpitch program with a 14-2 victory.
The game, which took 90 minutes to complete, was stopped after 4 1/2 innings by the mercy rule. The win was the 11th in a row for the Warriors, with eight of them (and the last six) also coming via the mercy rule.
“We definitely worked hard for this,” added C.F. head coach Selena Martinez, who has been a coach with the program for the past eight years. “A lot of (the players) were playing for the first time last year, so it feels good to win a championship. It was a very successful year all around.”
The Warriors, who finish their excellent season with a 13-2 record, were making only their second trip to the finals in their history. They reached the best-of-three Division III title series in 2011, only to get swept by Central in that series, and a freshman on that team was Martinez.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they only produced one more winning record after that season, and during the offseason, they joined the Cavaliers, Mount Pleasant, Hope, and the Times2 Academy/Paul Cuffee co-op team in a new-look Division IV.
The Warriors then went on to win the regular-season title, and in the winners’ bracket of the playoffs, they defeated Hope in the quarterfinals, 12-2, and Juanita Sanchez in the semis, 24-9.
Despite the Warriors erupting for their second-highest run total of the year in the semifinal round, “Juanita is a really good team and we knew we were going to see them again, even when Mount Pleasant and Hope played each other (in the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament),” said senior pitcher Alexsya Torres. “We had to prepare for them.”
Torres, who moved from shortstop to the mound this season, delivered one of her best outings of the season, as she struck out eight batters, overcame seven walks, and limited the Cavaliers to just one hit and one earned run.
At the plate, she also belted her 13th home run of the season, as she led off the home half of the second inning by smashing the first pitch she saw over the right fielder’s head and racing around the bases for an inside-the-park homer.
“That felt really good,” added Torres, who hopes to continue her softball career next spring at RIC. “Honestly, I was a little nervous, but I was like, ‘I’m going to swing at the first pitch,’ and it was perfect.”
The Warriors’ number three batter, junior catcher Pamela Galva, was the only player in the game to collect multiple hits, as she keyed a four-run rally in the second with a run-scoring infield hit and then provided one of the highlights in a nine-run rally in the third with a sharp two-run single to right.
Galva, who also threw out back-to-back runners trying to steal second base in the top of the third, also delivered a delayed steal of home in that inning when the catcher lobbed the ball back to the pitcher after firing a pitch to the plate.
The Cavaliers scored the game’s first run in the top of the first on their lone hit, a two-out line single to right by junior Yanely Rodriguez, but by the time they scored their next run in the fourth, the Warriors comfortably held a 13-1 lead.
Senior first baseman Saira Gonzalez also socked a run-scoring single for the Warriors, and sophomore second baseman Mabel Guzman and Torres each scored three runs.
“It feels really good,” Torres said when asked about the championship. “We worked really hard and everyone had to put in their part, and I’m really proud of them.”
