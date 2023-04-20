SMITHFIELD – Freshman Jackson Chamberlin enjoyed a memorable debut on the mound for the Smithfield High baseball team on Monday night.
Chamberlin became the first freshman pitcher in the program’s history to throw a no-hitter since 2000, and the Sentinels scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning on back-to-back suicide squeeze bunts to walk off with an exciting 2-1 victory over Moses Brown.
Chamberlin got off to a rough start in the first inning, as he walked the first batter he faced on four pitches and then hit the next one with a pitch. The leadoff batter later scored on an infield error, but Chamberlin, who struck out five batters, settled down and quietly blanked the Quakers the rest of the way.
Chamberlin is the first freshman to pitch a no-hitter since Ryan Toher threw one against Burrillville 23 years ago, and he’s the first to do so in his varsity debut.
The Sentinels, meanwhile, had their chances to score off Moses Brown pitcher Tucker DeWolf, who struck out six batters and scattered eight hits and a walk. But they stranded a handful of runners in scoring position in the first six innings, including runners three on third base.
But in the bottom of the seventh, Smithfield got runners on second and third with only one out. Chris Lopez and Ryan Flynn then delivered back-to-back squeeze bunts down the first-base line to plate the tying and go-ahead runs.
Nick Collins and Ryan Kennedy ended the game with two hits apiece for the Sentinels, who improved to 2-3 and were scheduled to visit Portsmouth on Wednesday night. Smithfield will host mighty Bishop Hendricken on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
