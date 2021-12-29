NORTH PROVIDENCE – There were a national champion, a handful of state title winners on the youth baseball scene, and a high school title-winning team. Yes, 2021 provided a lot of memorable moments on North Providence’s sports scene, and here are the top five sports stories that helped make this year a very special one.
North Providence Little League’s Major Division all-star baseball team captures first state crown
In what will go down as one of the stories of the decade once the 2020s are in the books, the North Providence Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star team won the town’s first state title by posting a 4-2 victory over District III champion Warwick Continental in the finals at Cumberland’s Garvin Field.
After shutting out District II champion Riverside, 6-0, in its tourney opener and defeating District IV champ Smithfield, 3-1, in the winners’ bracket final, NPLL rode the strong pitching of starter Nick Natale and closer Bronx DiScullio and a three-run rally in the bottom of the second inning to its historic victory. Warwick tried to answer back in the final inning, but North Providence held on for its ninth straight postseason triumph.
Before claiming the state championship, North Providence ended Cranston Western’s nine-year run as District I champions by coming back from a defeat to CWLL in its double-elimination tournament opener and rattling off six straight victories, including its final two at Cranston Western’s expense.
Ace pitcher Mike Ryan provided the heroics in the winner-take-all game, a 3-0 victory, by firing a two-hitter, striking out eight batters, and tossing 4 2/3 innings of no-hit ball. That outing helped his ballclub become the first North Providence team since 2006 to capture a district title.
Unfortunately for North Providence, the team was unable to carry its momentum into the Eastern Regional’s New England double-elimination tournament in Bristol, Conn. In a span of 72 hours, North Providence suffered a 1-0 loss to the Vermont state champions, Essex Junction, and a lopsided defeat to the Maine state champ, Saco/Dayton.
A few months after the Little League season came to an end, league president Sal Piccirillo received some excellent news regarding the 2022 season: NP’s Romano Field will host next summer’s state tournament.
Undefeated North Providence High boys’ swim team takes home Division II championship
One of the greatest seasons in the Cougars’ history saw the boys’ team not only win the Stoyko Division’s dual-meet title with a 7-0 record, but also the Division II championship, which was decided dual-meet style and not in a large multi-team championship meet at Roger Williams University.
After soundly defeating last-seeded Rogers in the quarterfinals and taking a 48-46 thriller from 5th-seeded Wheeler School in the semis, the Cougars put away 2nd-place Westerly, 54-40, in the finals at the Pods Aquatics Center in East Providence.
One of the youngest swimmers on the team, Jayden Ortiz, won two individual events, and seniors Jason Kudish, Tony Azevedo, Jeff Cotoia, and Vin Cotoia also had big performances in their final high school meets to lead the Cougars, whose title was their ninth in the program’s history (third in D-II).
Surprisingly, the Cougars will not begin their title defense until next Tuesday night, when they face Moses Brown at Rhode Island College, but when they step onto the starting blocks, they will do so with a 23-meet win streak that includes their three victories in last winter’s postseason.
NP teenager Ava Giorgi hoists yet another national weightlifting championship
Two years after winning three gold medals at the USA Youth Weightlifting National Championships in Anaheim, Calif., Ava Giorgi returned to the national event last June in Detroit and picked up some more hardware for her large trophy collection.
Competing in the ages 14-15 division and girls’ 55-kilogram category with 17 other athletes, Giorgi became a national champion again by taking first place in the Snatch, Clean and Jerk, and Total categories.
Giorgi, who trains at the Providence Barbell Club, delivered a 65-kilogram lift in the Snatch category to easily top the 57-kilogram lift turned in by the second-place finisher, Kansas product Addison Comstock. In the Clean and Jerk, Comstock opened the event with a 72-kilogram lift, but Giorgi followed with a 74-kilogram and a 77-kilogram lift to handily capture that event, as well as the Total with 142 kilograms.
A freshman on this winter’s La Salle Academy girls’ swim team, Giorgi graduated from Ricci Middle School last spring, but did so as the New England record holder in the Snatch, Clean & Jerk, and Total categories in the U13 division’s 36-kilogram and 45-kilogram and U15 division’s 49-kilogram and 55-kilogram.
North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League all-stars continue to rule R.I.
The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 15-year-old all-star baseball team extended its win streak in state tournament play to 11 games last summer, but more importantly, the all-stars claimed their fifth straight R.I. championship with their 10th and 11th victories.
Hosting the Warwick PAL in a best-of-three title series at North Providence High, NP-Smithfield swept its visitors with 14-4 and 3-1 wins. Southpaw starting pitcher Brayden Cockcroft and reliever Jordan Hurst delivered the heroics on the hill in the series clincher, and the Most Valuable Player of the series, catcher Rob Clayton, led the way behind the dish and at the plate.
While the all-stars were taking care of business on their home field, the Babe Ruth League’s 14-year-old all-star baseball team was winning its fourth state title in a row at Coventry’s Paine Field and extending its win streak in state tournament play to 10 games.
But the 14-year-olds needed to win three games in their double-elimination tourney, as they trounced Coventry in their series opener, 15-1, and picked up 9-5 and 11-4 victories over the Warwick PAL. Among the standouts in the 11-4 series clincher were starting pitcher Jonas Diaz and reliever Sean Clifford, who teamed up on a two-hitter that included 10 strikeouts, Sean Francisco, who socked a double and a triple, and James Doyle, who drove in three runs.
Smithfield/NP Post 29 Junior Division baseball team seizes first state crown
Excellent pitching and defense was the name of the game for the Smithfield/North Providence Post 29 Junior Division baseball team in its 5-0 victory over Upper Deck Post 14 in their American Legion state finals at McCarthy Field. A Legion team from either North Providence or Smithfield had never won a state title in the Junior or Senior Division until last summer’s crew ended that drought.
Smithfield/North Providence, which improved its record to 12-5 with that victory, had earned a spot in last week’s ‘Final Four’ double-elimination round by sweeping a best-of-three playoff series with South Kingstown Post 39 by scores of 1-0 and 12-4.
In the winners’ bracket, Post 29 posted a 7-4 victory over Upper Deck, as Nick Collins and Chris Lopez teamed up to pitch a six-hitter that included eight batters, and in the title game, starting pitcher Jordan Hurst blanked Upper Deck in six strong innings of work, striking out five batters and allowing only three hits and a walk.
Current Smithfield High shortstop Bradyn Shadoian was named the tourney’s Most Valuable Player. He scored the eventual game-winning run and turned in some solid defense. He was also the winning pitcher in Post 29’s tournament-opening win over South Kingstown.
Honorable Mention
• Lost in the shadow of the boys’ swim team’s fabulous season was the one turned in by the girls’ team, which posted a 5-3 mark during the regular season and won its D-II quarterfinal-round opener with Cranston West, 49-44, before losing to undefeated Classical in the semis. Leading the Cougars were juniors Cassie Russo and Andrea Cortes, sophomores Christine Pietkiewicz and Autumn Card, and senior Valentina Lopez.
• The Birchwood Middle School boys’ basketball team ended a truly outstanding season with a 5-0 record that saw the squad defeat (in order) crosstown rival Ricci, 49-32; Mount Saint Charles Academy, 66-23; Scituate, 57-40;, Lincoln; 49-38; and De La Salle Academy, 67-35.
• The highlight of the spring high school season at North Providence High? The baseball team, which was the II-C’s fourth and final seed in the Division II playoffs, upset Division II-B co-champion Rogers, 3-2, in their playoff opener at Cardines Field. Senior ace pitcher Nick Rioles turned in one of the finest outings of his high school career with a three-hitter, and C.J. Almagno’s solo home run in the top of the fifth inning proved to be the difference.
• The North Providence Little League’s U8 all-star baseball team capped a 13-8-1 tournament season by winning the Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Tournament in Pawtucket. Playing in its 22nd game in 39 days, North Providence rolled to an 8-4 victory over Barrington in the finals, and it was the first time in the 25-year history of the ages 7-8 tournament that a team from NP took home the top prize.
• Longtime North Providence High head girls’ tennis coach Jerry Rubino won his 300th career match in a fantastic season that saw his squad enjoy its most success as a Division II team. The Cougars finished in a three-way tie for third place with a 13-3 record, which marked their first winning season as a D-II team, and reached the D-II playoffs for the first time in their history.
• After 23 years on the North Providence High football team’s coaching staff, the last 15 as the head coach, Glenn Williams announced his retirement from the coaching ranks after watching the Cougars post a 7-3 record that included three shutout victories. Williams’ final game on the sidelines saw NP grab a thrilling 14-13 win over Smithfield on Thanksgiving Day, as Almagno partially blocked a field-goal attempt by the Sentinels on the game’s final play.
• The North Providence High boys’ soccer team returned to the Division III playoffs by concluding its regular season with a 10-2-3 record, which was good for third place behind the eventual champion, undefeated Tiverton, and the runner-up finisher, Narragansett. The Cougars outscored their opponents, 64-17, and saw the defense pitch seven shutouts.
• North Providence native Lindsey Frisina, who plays first doubles for the La Salle Academy girls’ tennis team, helped the Rams wrap up their sixth straight undefeated season and capture their eighth consecutive state championship. Frisina, who is a senior and was joined on the doubles team by sophomore Giuliana Ialongo, also earned Second-Team All-State honors. The Rams’ longtime head coach is North Providence native Tom Martin.
