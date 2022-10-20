LINCOLN – Turning the ball over four times in a high school football game, while your opponent plays turnover-free ball, usually translates into a long night at the office. But somehow, Lincoln almost pulled off a late-minute win over Chariho in a showdown between two of the Division III-A’s top teams last Friday night before a large Homecoming crowd at Ferguson Field.

Down by a 7-6 score, the Lions put together a quality drive midway through the fourth quarter that gave them a first-and-10 at the Chargers’ 35-yard line with 3:40 on the clock and had their fans on their feet, loudly cheering on their team and hoping for a fantastic finish that would translate into Lincoln’s sixth win in as many games.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.