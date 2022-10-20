Lincoln junior linebacker Jaylon Bodden, left, and sophomore linebacker John Nicoll, #10, team up to tackle Chariho senior tailback Myles Price, #20, near the Lions’ sideline during the third quarter of last Friday night’s Homecoming game at Ferguson Field. The Chargers held on to defeat the Lions, 7-6, and hand them their first loss of the season.
Left, junior wide receiver Joe Conti turned in the play of the night for Lincoln when he reeled in a long 50-yard pass from sophomore quarterback John Nicoll along the Lions’ sideline 3 1/2 minutes into the second quarter. Right, Lincoln junior fullback Tyler Durang had another big night out of the backfield, as he ran for 85 yards on 14 carries.
LINCOLN – Turning the ball over four times in a high school football game, while your opponent plays turnover-free ball, usually translates into a long night at the office. But somehow, Lincoln almost pulled off a late-minute win over Chariho in a showdown between two of the Division III-A’s top teams last Friday night before a large Homecoming crowd at Ferguson Field.
Down by a 7-6 score, the Lions put together a quality drive midway through the fourth quarter that gave them a first-and-10 at the Chargers’ 35-yard line with 3:40 on the clock and had their fans on their feet, loudly cheering on their team and hoping for a fantastic finish that would translate into Lincoln’s sixth win in as many games.
But unfortunately for the Lions and their fans, that fantastic finish wasn’t meant to be. Chariho senior defensive back Collin Fitts silenced the Lions’ drive with 1:45 to play with a timely fourth-down interception at the 25, and the Chargers ran out the clock and out of town with their one-point victory.
The loss was truly a bitter one for the Lions to swallow, especially since they were looking to add to their best start in two decades. Their defeat, parlayed with Middletown’s 34-6 triumph over Toll Gate last Saturday, created a three-way tie for first place in the standings with the Lions, Chargers, and Islanders, which are all 4-1 in the division.
The Chargers came into last Friday’s game fresh off a 14-2 defeat at home to Middletown, which late last month, suffered a 6-0 loss to Tolman. Lincoln will visit Middletown on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Gaudet Middle School’s turf complex, and if the Islanders win that game, they will be in the driver’s seat for the regular-season title.
Also adding to the sting of last week’s loss was the Lions, who had outscored their first five opponents by a 164-46 margin, limiting Chariho to just 130 yards of offense while totaling 247. But the Lions’ four turnovers, including two on the visitor’s 11-yard line in the first half, proved to be their downfall.
“Congrats to Chariho,” added Lincoln head coach Sean Cavanaugh. “They played real hard and they executed when they needed to, and we obviously didn’t. In football, sometimes you need a little adversity, and I know our guys will respond. I believe in them and they believe in each other, and they know what they have in their team.”
Fitts certainly gave Lincoln fits in this game. He had another interception midway through the second quarter at the Chargers’ 2-yard line, and with 1:34 left in the first half, he yanked the ball out of the hands of a running back at the Chargers’ 31 to thwart another drive.
The Chargers’ touchdown came with 5:37 to play in the first quarter on a one-yard plunge into the end zone by junior quarterback Konnor Perrin, who three plays earlier, hooked up with senior wide receiver James Azzinaro on a 31-yard pass that gave Chariho a first-and-goal at the Lions’ 7.
Junior kicker Daniel O’Horo then tacked on the extra point, which eventually proved to be the most important point of the night.
The Lions tried to answer back quickly on their next possession, and on five plays, including two 13-yard runs by senior captain Christian Petrone and an 18-yard carry by junior tailback Ryan Plante, they brought the ball from their 35 to the Chargers’ 15.
But after the next three plays yielded only four yards, Chariho freshman lineman Isaac Hague found himself in the right spot at the right time, as he ended the drive with an interception near the goal line.
The Lions scored their touchdown with 2:37 left in the third quarter on a 6-yard run along the left pilon by Plante, which capped an 11-play, 59-yard drive. The Lions then tried to tie the score with the extra point, and after a penalty by the visitors moved the hosts a few feet closer to the goal line, the Lions saw their low kick get blocked by Chariho senior Nathan Winthrop.
The Lions’ offense was led by junior fullback Tyler Durang, who ran for 85 yards on 14 carries; Petrone and Plante teamed up to run for 104 yards, and junior wide receiver Joe Conti made an outstanding grab on a long 50-yard pass from sophomore quarterback John Nicoll 3 1/2 minutes into the second quarter.
But while the Lions put up solid numbers on the stat sheet, the Chargers put up the ‘W’, but needed to weather the storm on the Lions’ last-minute drive before celebrating it.
“We battled at the end, but we just couldn’t pull it out,” said Petrone. “But we’ll get back to work next week. We have a good Middletown team coming up, and we want that challenge.”
