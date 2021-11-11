LINCOLN – It was clearly not the Lincoln High boys’ soccer team’s night on Tuesday, as 5th-seeded Chariho made the long drive up Route 95 to stun the top-seeded Lions, 4-0, in the Division II semifinals at Ferguson Field.
The Chargers, who will face either North Smithfield or Mount Hope in Sunday afternoon’s finals at Cranston Stadium, scored a quick goal 3:27 into the game and kept up the pace, and 16 minutes later, they found themselves with a 3-0 command.
“That was a very odd situation,” Lincoln head coach John D’Aloisio said of his team’s early deficit. “I’ve never experienced that. It was a very odd beginning, but you have to figure out how to adapt and come back from it.”
The Lions started the game with possession, but the Chargers found a way to take over. They were awarded two corner kicks, and on the second one, Nathan Allen headed Alex Lambert’s corner past Lincoln keeper Oscar Caldarone.
The Chargers then doubled their lead 10:33 into the game when Jason Nilsson took a pass from Chris Niziolek and fired a shot that hit the left post and went into the back of the net.
The Chargers were relentless as Lincoln had no answer. The third goal was scored by Brendan Allamby 19½ minutes into the game, as he was fed the ball on a cross by Richard Lambert.
“What can I really say?” D’Aloisio said. “Sometimes you get things that you really want to accomplish, and it takes another level of effort and trying, digging down deep, and everything. It’s just another level that you have to reach.
“Certainly, I thought Chariho was there. We’re a little bit young, but that’s not an excuse. We didn’t really get to that point until the second half. It looked like we belonged and could have won, or at least could have been in the game.”
Lincoln came into the second half looking like a new team with energy and a purpose. The only problem was the Chargers and their keeper, Drew DeNoncour, still had all the momentum.
The Chargers started with possession, but the ball was quickly taken away by senior captain Thomas Corcoran. Valentino Campanaro attempted a cross that was unsuccessful, and senior captain Jordan Furtado found Chase Corcoran, but the Chargers were there to intercept.
Thomas Corcoran also took a shot that was blocked by DeNoncour and resulted in a corner. Campanaro took the kick, but nothing resulted from it.
The Lions kept pushing, as Thomas Zhao went to Thomas Corcoran on a free kick and Corcoran was knocked down. He appeared to be in the penalty box, but was marked just outside for a free kick instead of a penalty kick. Unfortunately, his free kick had too much on it and it sailed over the net.
“To Chariho’s credit, we didn’t come out like that,” D’Aloisio said. “They did and that’s why they won. There was a mistake made, but they had pace and were committed to win. Sometimes you have to go higher than what you normally can.”
The Lions had a few more chances to break the shutout, but just could not find the elusive back of the net, and with less than two minutes to go in the game, the Chargers added insult to injury with one more goal, the second of the night scored by Allamby.
“A lot of them can learn from a game like this,” D’Aloisio said about his players. “To get to a finals is very difficult and requires something above and beyond, and sometimes they realize that too late.”
The Lions, who end their superb season with an overall mark of 13-3-1, their best record since their 2008 championship season, had reached the semis four nights earlier by posting a 2-1 victory over Coventry that was decided by penalty kicks.
Thomas Corcoran, who scored the Lions’ goal in regulation, netted the first PK goal after the Oakers buried their first shot. Zhao and Furtado then netted the next two PKs, and Caldarone stopped two of the Oakers’ shots.
