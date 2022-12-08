Rachel Morin signs NLI to Stonehill track program

Chepachet resident Rachel Morin, who holds the Marianapolis Preparatory School’s track and field record in the high jump with a 5-foot-2 leap, signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and track and field career at Stonehill College.

THOMPSON, Conn. – Chepachet’s Rachel Morin, who is a senior at Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson, Conn., recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her outstanding track and field career at nearby Stonehill College, which competes in the Division I’s Northeast Conference, in Easton, Mass.

During her time at Marianapolis, Morin has focused on the high jump as her main event and currently holds the school record in that event with a 5-foot-2 leap. Morin placed second in the high jump at the NEPSTA (New England Prep School Track Association)Division III Championships last spring.

