Chepachet resident Rachel Morin, who holds the Marianapolis Preparatory School’s track and field record in the high jump with a 5-foot-2 leap, signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and track and field career at Stonehill College.
THOMPSON, Conn. – Chepachet’s Rachel Morin, who is a senior at Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson, Conn., recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her outstanding track and field career at nearby Stonehill College, which competes in the Division I’s Northeast Conference, in Easton, Mass.
During her time at Marianapolis, Morin has focused on the high jump as her main event and currently holds the school record in that event with a 5-foot-2 leap. Morin placed second in the high jump at the NEPSTA (New England Prep School Track Association)Division III Championships last spring.
In addition to track and field, Morin also plays for the girls’ soccer team, which recently posted an 11-6-2 record and reached the semifinals of the NEPSAC Class C tournament.
“I am very excited to continue my track and field, as well as my academic career, at Stonehill College,” Morin remarked in a press release. “I am very grateful to (head) coach (David) DiCicco and (assistant) coach (Wes) Howard for their constant support on and off the track, and I am thankful to the Marianapolis community for helping me reach my full potential.”
“Rachel is an accomplished and hard-working student-athlete, and we are incredibly proud of her,” added DiCicco. “Setting the school record last season, she has not only raised the bar in her event, but she has also contributed immensely to academic and community life at Marianapolis. We are excited for Rachel to continue to be a leader this spring, and we will cheer on her success at Stonehill.”
“In addition to her competitive success, Rachel has been the model of consistency and diligence since her first day on the track,” reported Howard. “She sets a positive example for her peers by approaching every workout and competition like a seasoned professional.
“We’ve been truly blessed to have her in our program,” he continued. “We couldn’t be prouder of what she does and who she is, and we are thrilled that she has found the right fit for the next phase of her jumping career.”
